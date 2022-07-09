Breckenridge city council to create committee for land sale

The Tuesday, July 5, Breckenridge City Council meeting saw the council approve primary election judges and agree to form a committee regarding the sale of city-owned land.
City Administrator Lori Conway and councilmember Beth Meyer were the only two members absent from the 35-minute meeting. The agenda and consent agenda were unanimously approved and there was no open discussion in the meeting.
The next part of the meeting regarded a land sale request from the Move the Fair Committee. City Attorney Jason Butts informed the council that they could close the meeting to the public to discuss a possible land sale, however the council’s consensus was to keep the meeting open.
Matt Anderson represented the committee in regards to a letter of interest to purchase land near Jefferson Park. The Port Authority has advised the council to not sell the land, as its intent was for new businesses to start in Breckenridge, however the land belongs to the city, not the Port Authority.
Councilmember Wermerskirchen made a motion to begin discussions and negotiations regarding the Move the Fair Committee’s interest in the property. The motion was carried unanimously with a committee being set up with councilmember Chris Vedder, councilmember Rick Busko, Chris Loehr, Mayor Russ Wilson and Conway.
Later, councilmember James Jawaski offered the resolution appointing judges for the primary election, Aug. 9, and general election, Nov. 8. The resolution passed unanimously.
Election judges include Rene Hasbargen, Marian Sorum, Lois Ruediger, Diane Retig, Mary Ann Conrad, Carol Graves, Yvonne Hansen, Heidi Arnhalt, Linda Thulen, Renee Essig, Lisa Overlee, Shirley Berndt, Shirley Trydahl, Mitchel Ronan, Evelyn Fox, Janet Engelhart, Melissa Fingerson, Cindy Kvidera and Florence Peterson.
Prior to the meeting’s adjournment, the council recognized that Jazmin Rall has finished her mural painting near Angelique’s Arbor, and they plan to send her a letter for a job well done.
The meeting adjourned at 5:35, and the next council meeting will be held Monday, July 19, at the Breckenridge City Hall.
