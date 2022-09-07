Purchase Access

The Breckenridge City Council chambers were bursting at the seams as over 30 people filled the room that maybe 10 people usually sit in. However, they didn’t show up to watch the council unanimously approve each agenda item, they were there to support their grandson, son, brother, father, colleague and friend Officer Scott Johnson.

After nearly 30 years with the Breckenridge Police Department, Johnson has decided to hang up his blues and move into the next stage of his life — retirement.



