The Breckenridge City Council chambers were bursting at the seams as over 30 people filled the room that maybe 10 people usually sit in. However, they didn’t show up to watch the council unanimously approve each agenda item, they were there to support their grandson, son, brother, father, colleague and friend Officer Scott Johnson.
After nearly 30 years with the Breckenridge Police Department, Johnson has decided to hang up his blues and move into the next stage of his life — retirement.
Shortly after the meeting began and the council approved the agenda before them, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and Mayor Russ Wilson presented Johnson with a certificate of appreciation for his tireless service. Folks filled the already full room with joy as they beamed with the utmost pride.
“Officer Johnson has not only been a large part of this department, but he has served his community in so many other ways,” Karlgaard said.
Johnson’s time in his position saw him step up to police chief to fill a vacancy, implement the bike patrol, work as a DARE officer and was the main field training officer working to fully train 12 other officers. Outside the job he volunteered with the fire department for 21 years, taught hunter safety courses and volunteered with the Wounded Warrior Project and St. Mary’s Church.
“He has dedicated his career and a large portion of his life to serving this community,” Karlgaard said. “Officer Johnson has been an exemplary officer and he will be greatly missed.”
As Karlgaard finished speaking and presented Johnson with his award, the room erupted in an uproarious standing ovation for the retiring officer.
He said he was happy to see almost all of his loved ones in the room while he was receiving this award.
After the cheers and applause died down, the meeting resumed in its usual fashion — quickly. Every item was approved with hardly any discussion from the council.
These decisions included the hiring of a public works maintenance employee, designating Lori Conway as the city’s responsible authority, approving a raffle permit from Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Lisa Kunkel to raise funds for a post-prom event and approving a joint powers agreement between the city’s law enforcement and the state of Minnesota.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. in the Breckenridge City Hall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.