Breckenridge Community Center hosts Family Fitness Night

These runners weren’t bothered by the rain. From left, Rondo Weinkauf, Lori Gefre, Marian Haataja and Karl Haataja keep pace on the 2K route during the first annual Family Fitness Night put on by the Breckenridge Family Community Center.
A handful of community members and youth braved the rain to participate in the first annual Family Family Fitness Night and Fun Run put on by the Breckenridge Family Community Center (FCC) Thursday evening, Aug. 26.
The winners of the free Dairy Queen mini Blizzard coupon included Arabella and Sophia England, Eleanor Haataja, Isaac and Uriah Nelson, and Temperance and Theodore Steinberger. A door prize was drawn for the adults who attended, and Marian Haataja received a $25 Walmart gift card. City of Breckenridge Billing Clerk Lori Gefre won Tuesday’s 2K race.
The event served as a fundraiser for the continued operation of the Breckenridge FCC during the school year, Manager Mandy Steinberger said. Without community support, grants and sponsorships, the community center would not be able to offer a free and safe place for youth to spend time throughout the year.
It is important to Steinberger to provide a free after school program year round, especially because many at-risk or lower-income youth frequent the FCC.
“Doing events that are free to the public catches those that are low on the socioeconomic scale because that’s the demographic of the kids that I deal with a lot of times,” Steinberger said. “That’s where a lot of my focus throughout the year is — making events where people don’t have to bring money.”
While the FCC didn’t reach its fundraising goal, Steinberger said they managed to raise $4,865 primarily through business sponsorships, registration fees and T-shirt sales, and the FCC always accepts donations for the after school program.
“It was great,” Steinberger said. “Now it’s just looking forward and figuring out a way to make it more of a community event and in that, you bring in prominent community members.”
Hosting a large fundraising event is a learning experience, Steinberger said. She is already preparing for the second annual event with fresh ideas. First and foremost, she will plan a backup day in case of bad weather, she said.
“There’s so much — when you haven’t done something like this before — that you don’t know, and that you get to learn,” Steinberger said.
She plans to involve different community entities and perhaps even introduce some friendly competition. She is also considering a smaller winter or spring fundraiser.
The FCC will begin its after school program Tuesday, Sept. 7. The hours are 3:15-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
