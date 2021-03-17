Breckenridge considers second cable TV franchise

Breckenridge City Council heard a presentation by Red River Communications CEO Tom Steinolfson during a public hearing at their Monday, March 15 meeting.
The city is considering a competitive cable TV franchise application from Red River Communications. The Abercrombie, North Dakota, company currently has franchise agreements with Fairmount, Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere in Richland County, North Dakota.
Currently, Breckenridge has just one franchise agreement with Midco, a regional company based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. No Midco representatives were present at Monday’s meeting.
“What we’re really talking about is bringing fiber optic technology to the community of Breckenridge,” Steinolfson said. “Right now the open hearing is about the cable franchise, but the power behind the fiber is broadband. And I think we all know that.”
Steinolfson said if the company’s application is accepted, they are looking to construct a fiber optic cable infrastructure in Breckenridge. The franchise agreement would allow the company 5 years to build to everyone, but Steinolfson estimates it would take more like 2-3 years.
The construction would consist mainly of underground, directional boring, a less-intrusive process, Steinolfson said. There is existing 702 Communications infrastructure in Breckenridge that Red River Communications can build off of since they acquired 702 Communications in December 2020, he said. The existing infrastructure can serve around 500-600 homes.
If the franchise agreement moves forward, construction would begin in summer and Steinolfson said the company could be connecting homes by late 2021.
“I just want to see my home on the map,” city councilmember Chris Vedder joked.
Steinolfson said he wants to be straightforward that Red River Communications is a broadband business with TV being a bonus.
“TV business is a difficult business,” Steinolfson said. “The existing provider would stand right next to me and say that. It is a service that we appreciate having the opportunity to complement it with. We would like people to subscribe to those services of a local provider versus a national provider that won’t come and stand in front of you like I am tonight.”
Their prices would be comparable to Midco, he said, but rates would increase over time just like any other business. Steinolfson said they pay a large amount for their customers to get free channels. However, he said their rates would not increase like some of their competitors.
“We’re not going to be like other providers … Some of those satellites and different things, every time people turn around, they’re going up 75 cents or a buck. We don’t do business like that,” Steinolfson said.
Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson asked who he would be receiving help from if he had an issue with their services. Steinolfson said all their technicians are local. Some even live in Wahpeton, he said.
“We want to be part of the twin communities here,” Steinolfson said. “There would be a business storefront-type situation coming … We know to be that hometown-type business, people want a storefront where they can walk in and hear from people.”
