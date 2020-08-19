Breckenridge Council accepts CARES Act funding for city

Elizabeth Wefel from Flaherty & Hood P.A. attended Breckenridge City Council’s Monday, Aug. 17 meeting virtually to update the council on the firm’s work at the Coalition for Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) as well as providing those cities information related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has really been a different session because of COVID,” Wefel said. “COVID-19 has really shattered our expectations.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic, the CGMC had goals of a bonding bill being passed for at least $1.5 billion, advancing the inflation/population growth proposal for Local Government Aid (LGA), building on 2019 child care progress and advancing strategy on fight against polyfluoroalkyl chemicals.
However, the pandemic put a halt to many of those initiatives and also turned the $1.3 billion budget surplus into a deficit.
Wefel explained that the Coalition’s current initiatives are to continue to push for a large bonding bill, use of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to support local government through maximum distribution and geographic equity, address new and exacerbated child care challenges, small business grants and working to proactively protect LGA.
Wefel explained that between the end of the 2020 regular Minnesota Legislature session and its first special session, additional federal guidance clarified the amount suggested for distribution to local governments to receive an increase from $667 million to $841 million in CARES Act funding.
Despite failure for the Legislature to come to an agreement during the June special session, Gov. Tim Walz used his administrative powers to authorize the distribution of funds to local governments on June 25.
Breckenridge received $248,472 in CARES Act funding. The City Council unanimously approved of accepting the funds.
City Administrator Renae Smith explained to the board that there are three main guidelines the city must follow to qualify for being reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses.
“First of all, they have to be necessary expenditures related to COVID-19. They have to not have been included in our current budget and also incurred during March 1 through November 15,” Smith said. “We will be submitting a monthly expense report for reimbursement.”
Whatever expenses are leftover at the end of November from the city will be sent to Wilkin County to add to their CARES Act funds. The funds that the county does not use will be sent back to the Minnesota Legislature.
Smith said that she will keep the council informed monthly with what expenses are being incurred and being sent to the state.
The next Breckenridge City Council will be held in two weeks, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after labor day.
