Breckenridge City Council’s first meeting for July was held Monday, July 10. It included some important updates.
2022 Breckenridge city audit review
The city heard Dean Birkeland of CarlsonSV present the 2022 audit review.
“The city is in good financial condition,” Birkeland said.
Council members were directed to a few control items and infrastructure capital assets. Birkeland said a few assets located underground of Breckenridge, Minnesota, would be coming to their 20-year depreciation. They would not be of any concern moving forward after that time.
Birkeland’s feedback was that the audit went very well, and that it was good to have the report go well.
Public utilities crew updates
The city council approved the weekly consent agenda, including updates from Breckenridge Public Utilities on June 27, 2023. According to the crew update, the electrical company completed the underground wiring for five houses through the alleyway by St. Mary’s School, since the ground was open from construction.
The water/sewer crew had sent in lagoon pond samples along with fluoride samples. They will continue working on lead line identifications.
Raffle permit for Senior Citizens Center
The city approved a motion to grant a raffle permit for the Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center. The permit will allow raffles to be held starting Sept. 1, 2023 and ending Dec. 12, 2023. The purpose for the raffles is to help with operations at the center.
Breckenridge fishing platforms
A Resolution to authorize the city to enter into an operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement with the Minnesota DNR was approved. The city and state have installed and will maintain fishing platforms on the Otter Tail and Red rivers. The platforms have been installed at the Welles Memorial and Lions parks in Breckenridge. It was noted that the guard rails would be removed in the winter to prevent damage from ice. Following the spring thaw, the guard rails would then be reinstalled.
Authorization for redevelopment grant approved
The city was approached to support and authorize the decision to apply for a Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Redevelopment Grant to remove clearwell tanks at Breckenridge’s old water plant.
Initial estimates put the cost between $200,000 and $300,000, but no official estimate has yet been submitted. The grant would be to cover costs for removal of tanks and to backfill areas with gravel and clay.