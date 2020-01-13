Breckenridge City Council approved the second reading of the T21 ordinance and passed a resolution which will raise the tobacco purchasing age to 21 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The first public hearing was during the council’s meeting on Dec. 16, 2019.

T21 was created to prevent youth from a lifetime of substance abuse, supporters said. Enacting T21 into ordinance allows for prevention of early tobacco abuse in youth.

The newly approved ordinance will provide the city enforcement on selling tobacco to an individual under 21. This ordinance is only for the purchase, not the use of tobacco.

The resolution reads that this ordinance will protect and prevent youth from the use and initiation of tobacco, nicotine and tobacco-related electric devices.

Tags

Load comments