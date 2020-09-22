Breckenridge council approves tree removal policy

In a seven-minute Breckenridge City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 21, councilmembers unanimously approved a tree removal policy, added a new Business 1 zoning district near the hospital, reset the date for a public hearing and adopted a resolution to allow bills and claims against the city.
The tree removal policy was already initiated but had not passed through City Council until Monday's meeting. The policy places trees in the boulevard under city ownership, meaning property owners cannot cut down their own trees or schedule a tree removal without city approval, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
Dead or diseased trees can be removed by the city, Crocker said. Unlike Wahpeton, where tree removal is often initiated by the city but paid for by property owners, Breckenridge will remove trees and cover the cost of the removal.
“We want homeowners to know it’s not okay for them to go cut down a tree they don’t like,” Crocker said.
Breckenridge has its own arborist who attends annual classes to learn about any new diseases that affect trees, Crocker said. Making trees city property relieves the sometimes exorbitant cost of removal from the public. Depending on the size of the tree, removal can cost over $1,000.
Councilmembers also approved an amendment to Chapter 190 of Ordinance No. 514, which will add a new zoning district to the area surrounding CHI St. Francis Health. The area will be a Business 1 zoning district, which places restrictions on the types of businesses that can build there.
Legal Administrative Secretary Liane Mauch said the city does not want any disruptive or noisy businesses in the area since it will neighbor the hospital. Acceptable businesses will be “small businesses requiring limited space” that contribute to or benefit the hospital, the ordinance states.
The list of permitted uses of the district include: gift shops, bakeries, coffee shops, internet cafés, beauty parlors, barbers, health spas, laundromats, bookstores, delis, drug stores, hobby stores, medical supply stores, health clubs and health-related services.
Breckenridge City Council reset the date for a public hearing regarding border city tax credits to the date of their next meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Breckenridge City Council Chambers.
