The Breckenridge City Council heard an update on the Infinity Center during a Tuesday, June 20 council meeting. The proposed space in Breckenridge, Minnesota, would include a community center and children’s museum, Daily News reported previously.
“I had expressed concern this morning that we need our ducks in a row for the city, and that yes, we know what we’re getting ourselves into,” Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen said. “We will be owning and having to be responsible for whatever is constructed under grant dollars that come from the state.”
Council members attended a meeting to move forward with the Infinity Center project. A bonding bill is in the works.
The Infinity Center group needs support from the city if any hopes of securing state money are to remain alive. Later this week, state legislators involved with the bonding committee will be on a bonding tour around Minnesota.
“Every other year, the Senate Capital Investment Committee travels thousands of miles across the state to learn more about select projects seeking bonding,” according to the Minnesota State Republican Caucus. “The tours are typically divided into the four geographic regions of Minnesota — southwest, southeast, northwest, and northeast — along with the Twin Cities metropolitan area. On the tours, the committee visits with the local governments and other entities seeking funds, tours the sites, and learns more about projects. These tours are vitally important for the committee members and allows the committee to see the projects firsthand.”
The newest tour will include the old Mycogen Seeds building at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 210 in Breckenridge.
The council discussed raising and securing enough funds to ensure construction and maintenance of the Infinity Center for it to move forward, whether or not the state funds are received. The project will continue to be discussed in upcoming city council meetings.
Two financial decisions were made in the consent agenda. The city council approved a quote of $23,804.28 from Minn-Kota Communications, Inc. to replace the emergency siren located in the Gewalt Addition area. Funds will be paid out of the Capital Outlay Fund.
The second motion approved a quote from White Bear Lincoln in the amount of $62,995 for 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab for the Fire Department. Funds will be paid out of the Rural Truck Fund.