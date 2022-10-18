Breckenridge council unanimously approves LEC contract

After almost an entire year of uncertainty, the Breckenridge City Council has unanimously elected to renew a contract with Wilkin County, Minnesota, for the joint use of the Law Enforcement Center. This contract was expected to be finalized pending approval by the Wilkin Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting.
“It may not be perfect, but it’s the best we’re going to get,” Mayor Russ Wilson said of the contract.
With his arms crossed and a determined look on his face, Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen said it’s not over until the county approves it. He was one of the two council members chosen to step into contract negotiations after the previous parties were unsuccessful in coming to an agreement.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard publicly recognized everyone on the council for their work on these negotiations and expressed appreciation for the council’s efforts.
Other council action included the hiring for two positions including a public works maintenance worker and wastewater operator, both beginning their jobs before the next city council meeting.
City Administrator Lori Conway was recognized for her tireless work on the behind-the-scenes work in city hirings. One worker whose hire was approved, was interviewed just a week prior.
“We’re all a team here,” Conway laughed.
“All teams have a most-valuable player though,” council member and local sports icon Reed Johnson responded.
Included in Personnel Committee action items were changes to the employee handbook involving working hours and the addition of an employee referral program at the city. This program will allow city employees to refer folks for job positions in return for $300 after their referral has worked a total of 1,000 hours without any documented discipline.
The council also unanimously approved an organizational chart for the city which placed the citizens of Breckenridge above all else.
Rick Busko was the only council member absent from the 16-minute meeting.
The Breckenridge City Council’s next meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at Breckenridge City Hall.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I’ve settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com
