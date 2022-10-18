Breckenridge council unanimously approves LEC contract

An organizational chart for Breckenridge, Minn., was drafted by the Personnel Committee and then approved by the city council in their Monday, Oct. 17 meeting. 

After almost an entire year of uncertainty, the Breckenridge City Council has unanimously elected to renew a contract with Wilkin County, Minnesota, for the joint use of the Law Enforcement Center. This contract was expected to be finalized pending approval by the Wilkin Board of Commissioners at their Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting.

“It may not be perfect, but it’s the best we’re going to get,” Mayor Russ Wilson said of the contract.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I’ve settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. You can reach me by phone at 701-291-3490, or by email at coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com

Load comments