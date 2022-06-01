Breckenridge councilman files for Wilkin Co. board

Rick Busko.

 Submitted

After almost four years with the Breckenridge City Council, Rick Busko throws his hat in the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners race. He wants to bring a fresh voice to a seat that has held the same commissioner for the past 20 years.

“I think I can be a help to the county with the knowledge I’ve gained from working on the Breckenridge City Council,” he said. He was elected to his position in 2018 and has used his time to learn about governmental processes, related to procedures at the county commissioner level.

He believes that his previous life experiences make him the best candidate for the position. “My leadership skills I gained in the army and my business ownership skills, plus my city council experience, make me the best candidate for this position,” Busko said.

Busko has a vision for the future of this county and hopes that his election to the Board of Commissioners would help that become realized. “The county has been dying and there is a lot that needs to be updated,” he said. “Newer thought processes and getting a fresh mind on the board could really help get things moving.”

Being elected to this position would help Busko realize this goal for the county and serve the public in the best way.

“It’d mean a lot to serve the citizens of Wilkin County,” Busko said. “I didn’t really think about politics at all before I was elected to the city council, but now I hope to be able to help the people of Wilkin County.”



