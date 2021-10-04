Breckenridge High School crowned Wyatt Differding and Riley Finkral as the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen, respectively, during a Sunday, Oct. 3 ceremony at the high school.
The 2021 Homecoming Court included Lauren Beyer escorted by Weslee Johanson, Taylor Bommersbach escorted by Differding, Finkral escorted by Matthew Koltes, Rachel Gowin escorted by James Mertes and Camryn Kaehler escorted by Ryler Wiertzema.
The 2020 Homecoming Queen, Grace Conzemius, also made an appearance at Sunday's event, and had the honor of crowning the new King and Queen.
Before the crowning, Breckenridge High School coaches introduced their senior athletes.
Cross Country Coach Larry Lasch said Gowin, who is a senior on the girls cross country team, is their fastest runner. The next four fastest runners are in junior high, he said. Lasch also commemorated senior Aidan Ruddy on the boys cross country team.
"Both Aidan and Rachel have decided to get back to state again this year. They're both team leaders, and they're doing absolutely excellent," Lasch said.
Breckenridge Cheer Coach Christy Hajek said her team of 13 girls is doing great this year. Four of the 13 are seniors, and Hajek commended each of them, including captain Anjelina Hodges.
"We are having an awesome season," Hajek said.
Breckenridge Volleyball Coach Margaret Wilson next introduced the eight seniors on her team, which is currently undefeated. Three of the Queen candidates are on the volleyball team including Kaehler, Finkral and Beyer.
"We are 18-0! We have three players that have broken school records, we are tournament champions of two tournaments so far this year, so we've done some awesome things, and we're excited for this last half of our season," Wilson said.
Finally, Breckenridge Football Coach Chad Fredericksen celebrated his seniors. King candidates Mertes, Differding and Koltes were among those Fredericksen highlighted.
"This is a great group of leaders. These senior guys have been with our program forever and then some. They've done a really great job of getting us to where we are right now. We're currently 4-1," Fredericksen said.
The crowd still had to wait before the King and Queen were crowned, as Ethan Albertson hosted a Family Feud-like game for the homecoming court. The King and Queen candidates answered questions like, "What is something you did in Kindergarten that you wish you could do now?" The girls took home the win, 2-1.
Finally, Finkral and Differding were announced as the King and Queen, and crowned, sashed and robed by Conzemius. Fredericksen presented a bouquet of flowers to Finkral.
Homecoming celebrations continue with a spirit and sports packed week that includes themed days: Tuesday, Oct. 5 will be Blackout vs. Neon, Wednesday, Oct. 6 will be Throwback, Thursday, Oct. 7 will be Rough & Tough and Friday, Oct. 8 will be Cowboy/Cowgirl Pride.
A pep rally will be held at Breckenridge High School at 2:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a 7 p.m. football game and 9 p.m. homecoming dance.
Breckenridge High School extended thanks to the organizers, supporters and sponsors of the 2021 Homecoming including Breckenridge High School custodial and office staff; student council advisors Margaret Wilson and Liz Dub; student council representatives; high school journalism and Mary Donohue; homecoming royalty and royalty parents; 2020 Queen Grace Conzemius; Buds, Blooms, & Blessings; and Grippers Sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.