Breckenridge declares May 17, 2021, Sons of Norway Day

May 17, 2021, won't be like other Mondays in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It will be filled with celebration, culture, history and community. Mayor Russ Wilson proclaimed it Sons of Norway Day, and it will align with Norway’s Independence Day, Syttende Mai.
The Sons of Norway was founded as a fraternal benefit society in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 16, 1895, by a group of 18 Norwegian immigrants. Since then, the organization has grown into a fraternal life insurance company that aims to support and celebrate Norwegian culture and is the largest Norwegian association in the continent.
“Whereas Norwegians and North Americans of Norwegian descent have provided our country with cultural enrichment, ethnic traditions and many eminent leaders,” Wilson read from the proclamation at a Monday, April 5 city council meeting.
An open house event will be held Sunday, May 16 to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the organization. The local chapter of the Sons of Norway, the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, approached Wilson with the idea of naming the day to honor the special event, lodge President Mark Gronseth wrote in a letter.
The Sunday open house will be held from from 12-2 p.m. at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church in Breckenridge. Gronseth said they will have a Norwegian sampler of the country’s native foods at the event.
Several members of the local lodge were present at Monday’s meeting including Gronseth and Mariana Cockburn, who brought an array of cupcakes topped with Norwegian flags.
Also during the council meeting, City Administrator Renae Smith gave her recommendation that the city begin negotiating a cable franchise agreement with Red River Communications following a public hearing in March. The council members unanimously voted to approve Smith’s report and proceed with negotiations.
In the March meeting, city council members heard a presentation by Red River Communications CEO Tom Steinolfson about the company’s intent to construct a fiber optic cable infrastructure in Breckenridge if their competitive cable TV franchise application is approved. Red River Communications would be the second provider in the area, in addition to Midco.
The city council also moved to appoint council member Jason Butts as a liaison to the Mayor’s Ad Hoc Committee for the Wahpeton Recreation Center.
“I said to them, ‘I think it’d be a good idea if you got someone from the city of Breck as a non-voting member on your committee,’ and they agreed,” Butts said.
The recreation center was initially slated to be built in Breckenridge but is now expected to be built on a property in Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported.
