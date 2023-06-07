The Breckenridge School District hosted a training class for law enforcement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the Breckenridge Elementary School. Protection Institute LLC trained officers on strategic and tactical maneuvers to use while responding to armed violence.

Dealing with armed violence situations requires precision, which is exactly why Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard trusts the experts at Protection Institute. These experts have subject matter and experience dealing with high-threat levels on an international scale. The institute has multiple programs including patrol operations, special law enforcement special operations, special security force operations and protective security detail operations.



