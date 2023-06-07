Five officers demonstrate the diamond position as they move down the hallway of Breckenridge Elementary School. They included Officer Shawn Beto, NDSCS Police, Detective Sergeant Jackson Kriel, Breckenridge Police Department, Chief Deputy Darlene Reddy, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Craig Cory, Wahpeton Police Department, and Officer Hanna Wood, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The Breckenridge School District hosted a training class for law enforcement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the Breckenridge Elementary School. Protection Institute LLC trained officers on strategic and tactical maneuvers to use while responding to armed violence.
Dealing with armed violence situations requires precision, which is exactly why Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard trusts the experts at Protection Institute. These experts have subject matter and experience dealing with high-threat levels on an international scale. The institute has multiple programs including patrol operations, special law enforcement special operations, special security force operations and protective security detail operations.
In Breckenridge, the program focus is patrol operations. Karlgaard hopes to show the community the teamwork they are building with surrounding agencies including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, North Dakota State College of Science, the Wahpeton Police Department, the Breckenridge Police Department and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office. Building these skill sets are necessary to provide the protection and security the community deserves, according to Karlgaard.
“We want people to know that if something happens in Wahpeton, we are coming over to help, and vice versa," Karlgaard said. “A great collaboration, great training, unbelievable training that they’re providing.”
Whether it is one officer or four officers arriving on the scene, this training ensures a uniform response to armed violence calls. The program is appropriately named Armed Violence Response.
The institute’s training program runs all year, according to training instructor Josh Ebert. The program is broken into four classes: high risk traffic stops, school training of armed events, on range with a mock shoot house and simulations and a self-defense class.
Ebert is passionate about the program. He believes a gap exists between the old and new training standards. These standards are becoming surgical in the approach of engaging and overcoming stressful situations, according to Ebert. Confidence is needed to achieve that outcome.
The public expects law enforcement to perform under extreme situations without loss of life, or injury, which is exactly where Ebert feels there is a gap.
Ebert said continuity is the top priority. The various departments are working and training together so when they respond to any call, they can provide effective backup and safety for all involved. He has more than 10 years of experience and said this collaborative training makes the officers feel valued.
Some officers may not have had any high-risk experiences or training for over 15 years, so the courses are vital for their continued growth, according to Ebert.
In the past, if an armed person were in a school, the standard would have been to call S.W.A.T and wait. Pat Sergott, founder of Protection Institute, said S.W.A.T takes longer to respond, not because they’re lazy, but because they have different gear and more time is needed to arm themselves.
Because of this, the focus of training has pivoted to officers out on patrol. Now, whether one officer arrives, or a team, they are trained to handle multiple scenarios together.
“Borders are imaginary in law enforcement,” Sergott said. “These are their neighbors, their friends and family. These are great people working hard to protect the community they love.”
The institute has been working with law enforcement in the area for the past year and will continue to offer classes for various officers in different departments.