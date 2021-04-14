Breckenridge Dog Park nearing completion

The Breckenridge Active Living Committee approved a bid from Century Fence to build fencing around the area designated for the city’s upcoming dog park at their Wednesday, April 14 meeting.
The fencing could be installed within the next couple weeks, which is the last step needed before the park can open, committee member Lori Gefre said.
“Once the fencing is up, we’re ready to rock,” Gefre said.
The dog park will be located next to the Family Community Center along Sixth Street North in Breckenridge. It will be split into two sections, one for small dogs and one for large dogs, with two separate entrances.
Gefre unveiled the park’s signage at Wednesday’s meeting, which includes the name and rules of the park. The park would be closed from 11 p.m.-5:30 a.m. each day.
The city will hold off on installing permanent fixtures inside the dog park until they get a sense of how it is utilized, but a temporary picnic table will be available inside. The active living committee has raised $35,348, but they are looking for more donations to help cover the cost of fencing and equipment.
The active living committee also discussed the blue wave eight-bike rack they will be receiving, paid for by PartnerSHIP 4 Health. They should be able to pick it up within a week to place next to the dog park.
The city also acquired five bike racks from Wahpeton, which they plan to paint blue to ensure they’re recognizable. The committee members suggested taking inventory of where the bike racks are currently placed around the city, and which places may benefit from a rack.
The committee members finalized wayfinding signs designed by Gefre for the disc golf course, dog park, pickleball court and aquatic center. She will send the final designs to Auto Creations & Signs, and PartnerSHIP 4 Health will cover the cost.
Breckenridge Director of Public Services Neil Crocker provided the committee with an update on Safe Routes to School. If the project plan is approved as is, it will need to undergo a public comment period.
“The people that will be impacted are three residents on Hall Avenue,” Crocker said. “Those residents need to know and need to be able to have their voices heard.”
During the March active living committee meeting, Crocker told the members the project was slated to cost the city more than their original estimate. He said they have been able to decrease the cost to around $400,000, but it is still an engineering cost estimate. The active living committee currently has $280,000 in grant money.
The committee needs to know now what the city and residents want to go forward with, Committee President Shawn Roberts said.
Crocker said at the Breckenridge Public Works meeting, there was a motion to approve the plan and move it forward that did not receive a second.
There have been a lot of changes to better safety around the schools already, Roberts said. There have been efforts to educate, encourage and enforce road safety; changes to the drop-off and pick-up locations for buses; an addition of a bike path.
“There were a lot of things done within the school and around the area to improve safety,” Roberts said. “This was just another piece. So far there’s been a lot of success, a lot of encouragement and education regarding Safe Routes to School.”
The committee also discussed Headwaters Day 2021 during their Wednesday meeting. The event is due to be held Saturday, Sept. 11. Gefre said they should be able to host a parade, barring any changes with the COVID-19 situation.
They have not been contacted with any groups or businesses interested in partaking in the event yet, but it is still months away. Roberts suggested reaching out to school booster clubs to see if they would be interested in hosting a booth or activity at Headwaters Day. Not only would it bring in more money for the clubs, it would introduce more opportunities to engage the community at the event, she said.
The committee will continue to discuss the event and ways to reach organizations in the coming months.
