Breckenridge, Minnesota, Active Living Committee voted unanimously to build a dog park by the Family Community Center on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The decision followed the city council motion to allow the Active Living Committee to decide the final location last week.
Members again discussed the pros and cons of Welles Memorial Park and the Family Community Center location. Eventually, the committee agreed on the area by the Family Community Center because it is more central, is shaded, is in a busy park area and already has a big enough area to accommodate a dog park.
Director of Public Services Neil Crocker and Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard shared their support for the Family Community Center location since it is easier to build there and is more utilized than Welles Memorial Park.
Next, the committee chose a logo out of three options designed by Lori Gefre, city billing clerk and committee member. The committee went with an inviting blue logo to match the city sign colors.
Gefre said the idea for a dog park is over five years in the making, and community members are excited their request is being heard and acted upon.
Gefre established a GoFundMe to fundraise for the dog park on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The committee hopes to fundraise $30,000 to aid in building and supplying the dog park.
“I’m excited to get started and to start getting the funds coming in,” Gefre said. “It’s going to be beneficial to everyone in Breckenridge.”
The impetus for starting fundraising now is to get people excited for something they could see themselves utilizing in the fall, spring and summer. Gefre said GoFundMe is a great platform to use because people from across the country can donate if it is something they feel passionate about.
The committee also has a list of additional funding sources and grants they will apply for. The potential grants range from Walmart Community Grant, which could be used to resupply things like waste bags and toys, to The Stanton Foundation Dog Park Grants, which offer construction grants that cover up to 90% of construction costs.
The dog park subcommittee will establish rules and guidelines with the help of Chief Karlgaard to ensure city ordinances are being followed.
Gefre will also email flyers to display in local businesses and organizations to help spread the word and kickoff fundraising.
