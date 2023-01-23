Breckenridge Drama revives summer play for One Act Play competition
Mark your calendars because the Breckenridge High School drama program is reviving its 2022 summer youth play for entrance into competition. At 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, students will present “The Blabbermouth and the Puff Monster,” by Patrick Rainville Dorn in the high school’s auditorium.

The play will not cost anything, but donations will be welcomed to support the drama program.



