Breckenridge Drama revives summer play for One Act Play competition

Mark your calendars because the Breckenridge High School drama program is reviving its 2022 summer youth play for entrance into competition. At 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, students will present “The Blabbermouth and the Puff Monster,” by Patrick Rainville Dorn in the high school’s auditorium.
The play will not cost anything, but donations will be welcomed to support the drama program.
One Act Play is a competition for drama departments across Minnesota to participate in through the Minnesota State High School League. Schools are permitted to perform the piece one time publicly for a maximum of 35 minutes.
Only one play from each section will be allowed to move on to the state festival that will take place Feb. 9-10, in the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherines University. Breckenridge falls under section 6A where they will be competing against 26 other schools in the state.
Throughout the competition’s history, Breckenridge has only made it through to the state festival once, nearly four decades ago in 1984.
Breckenridge High School teacher Stacy Diaz is the director for the play and has led the participating students through rehearsals to prepare for this moment.
For those who may have missed the Breckenridge summer youth play in June 2023, this will be an excellent chance to witness the talents of local youth. While the show might have cut out one of the three parts shown previously, the heart of play, storytelling, will take center stage.
