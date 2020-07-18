Breckenridge Drug, located at 116 Fifth St. N. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is an essential business. Because of this, they never had to shut their doors due to Minnesota’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since mid-March, however, the store experienced changes in hours, supply ordering and how they conducted business.
In mid-March, Breckenridge Drug provided in-store service, curbside pickup and delivery. They set up caution tape and measured 6 feet around the pharmacy’s till to provide social distancing, disinfected areas and encourage the use of a face mask. They also no longer had people sign for prescriptions to lessen items touched since insurance companies waived that requirement.
“I was glad to be open then and to have people come in,” Pharmacist/Owner Jodi Beyer said. “I would say over half came in wearing a mask. We don’t require it but we do offer masks for $1 and we have hand sanitizer and we are careful and we try to be as touchless as possible.”
While things are shifting closer back to normal operations, the staff at the pharmacy continues to encourage social distancing to customers, sanitizing counters and other touched areas, and using and providing hand sanitizer.
The store’s business sales are also returning to normal after a slow couple of months.
“April and May were slower,” Beyer said. “It picked up in June and July. We had our record Monday this week (July 13). That was one of our best days in the last two years, so business is coming back.”
Beyer noticed that around June 1, when the Twin Town Area began reopening, was when business at the drugstore started began picking up and returning to something near normal.
“Since June 1, we have noticed more shoppers,” she said. “We didn’t have much before other than the essentials and prescriptions. We didn’t get a lot of gifts getting bought. Nobody was really browsing.”
The store lost business from celebrations being postponed such as Easter, first communion, confirmation, Mother’s Day and graduation.
“Those big things that we plan for each year — we just didn’t have the sales,” Beyer said.
Prescriptions for dental, vision, surgery and walk-ins decreased for about two months because people were not going in to see a doctor, she said.
Beyer made sure to have an extra supply of inhalers, nebulizers and hydroxychloroquine, treatments that have been said to help with COVID-19. She expected there would be a surge in demand for those and wanted to make sure she had enough to provide to her regular customers who already have prescriptions for those.
“We had to change our order to make sure that we could take care of people that would get it (COVID-19) or our regular people that are on those meds that could be used to treat the coronavirus. We just made sure that we had extra,” she said.
Beyer made sure to order extra personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical essentials such as Tylenol, cough syrup, face masks, thermometers, cleaning products and hand sanitizer.
“It was very hard to get supplies. I had to try different companies and we were limited to what we could get. I still can’t get Lysol wipes, but I have been trying. It’s probably pushing three months now.” she said. “It’s not the same. There’s a delay or a backorder. You usually don’t have to wait a month when you order.”
Beyer said the business received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program to help cover payroll expenses and so all employees were able to continue working. Although the process to apply wasn’t smooth since the application process was done online and most communication was through email.
“It was scary I think because with the drop in sales and wanted to make sure we could keep everyone on,” she said.
Breckenridge Drug sold a local’s homemade masks at the store and collected over $1,000. The money they received from the homemade face coverings was donated to St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge.
“I was glad that we were able to have the stuff that people needed like the masks and I am trying to always keep those things in stock,” Beyer said. “It’ll be 20 years this year since I have been working here. I’m very happy to be here in Breckenridge — taking care of people through this time and making sure we have medicine and supplies.”
