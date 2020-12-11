Breckenridge eighth graders receive Run with Randy award

Two Breckenridge Middle School eighth graders, Dawson Wienbar and Sydney Baumhardt, received the 2020 Run with Randy award.
The award is given to deserving students, usually a boy and a girl, in honor of Randy Berndt, a Breckenridge Middle School mathematics teacher and cross country coach who died in 2014.
The eighth grade staff choose the students each year based on exemplary character, ethics and kindness, something Wienbar and Baumhardt both embody, Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson said.
“Dawson and Sydney are good people. Good kids, character kids,” Peterson said.
Kayla Mark, administrative assistant for the middle and high school, said each year Berndt’s wife, Jana Berndt, presents the award to the recipients. The award is usually given in May at an assembly, but due to COVID-19, Wienbar and Baumhardt were just recently awarded.
“It’s just kids that show a positive attitude, they’re willing to go the extra mile, they help their students out, they’re kind,” Mark said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.