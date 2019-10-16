Breckenridge Elementary celebrated National School Lunch Week (NSLW) Monday, Oct. 14 through Wednesday, Oct. 16 by inviting kindergarten through sixth-grade parents to be served lunch by celebrity guests.
The elementary had 209 RSVPs from parents to visit their children for lunch in recognition of NSLW. Breckenridge transportation and custodial staff were honored to be considered the celebrity servers during lunch this week.
Participating in NSLW helps schools spread the message to parents that their children are being served healthy and delicious lunches at schools.
The NSLW theme is “School Lunch: What’s on Your Playlist?” which spotlights a wide variety of flavors, dishes, tastes and delivery options that can be customized for students for school lunch.
The National School Lunch Program (NSLP) serves more than 30 million children a day. NSLW was created in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch for a child in their life inside and outside school.
This celebration is designated to recognize school lunch programs across the country that nourish children with nutritious food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) celebrates food service staff, school leaders and those who help produce healthy foods for students in school lunches.
“At USDA we recognize the importance a healthy lunch has on millions of school children across our nation. Without a nutritious and wholesome lunch, students are not being set up for success. One of my first actions when I arrived at USDA was to give school foodservice professionals more local control – they’re the experts and know what their kids want to eat,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
“The tireless efforts of school foodservice professionals deserve recognition and I thank them for their service to our country and their commitment to the future of our next generation,” said Perdue.
The USDA offers flexibility provided to school food service staff recently to expand on options around milk, whole grains, and sodium. They continue to encourage schools to meet the needs and tastes of their students while also meeting the recommended MyPlate dietary needs.
