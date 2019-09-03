Breckenridge Elementary named Minnesota School of Excellence

Being named a validated Minnesota School of Excellence is a prestigious honor and Breckenridge Elementary was announced as one of the selected schools on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) instilled the honor on the school for their commitment to modern teaching and learning.
“It takes commitment and teamwork to honestly and thoroughly assess areas of strength and at the same time identify a plan for continual growth. The SOE (School of Excellence) process asks the entire school community – parents, students, staff, administration, and more – to reflect on and celebrate the collaborative work being done in school communities,” said Tami Staloch-Schultz, chair of the Minnesota School of Excellence Committee. “Schools that receive validation have had important data-driven conversations about what a high-quality, modern learning experience should be for all students and have plans to make that learning experience a reality for many years to come. Honoring the important work of dedicated staff, eager students, and supportive communities is an essential component of becoming a School of Excellence.”
There are 310 students in kindergarten through sixth grade at Breckenridge Elementary. Their mission statement is, “We are devoted to providing personalized learning through challenging, relevant and dynamic experiences in a safe environment where mutual respect is fostered and builders of the future are developed.”
Setting and meeting short-term and long-term goals have been a major factor in their prowess among other schools in the state. Along with the staff, goals are also set by administration, board members and the community and discussed frequently to help serve the students the best way possible.
“The staff here have worked hard and deserve this opportunity for recognition in a more formal way for all the work they have done,” Principal Corinna Erickson wrote in the school’s SOE application. “We want to celebrate all that we have done and share with our community all that we are proud of.”
The evaluators also gave Breckenridge Elementary credit for including the students’ voices in their project-based learning in fifth and sixth grades. They’ve effectively to pooled resources with neighboring school districts to bring in nationally-renowned speakers for teacher professional development. Another positive that shows their progress of keeping up with the times is the integration of technology into the classroom with a device for every student.
“When I initially heard of the School of Excellence program and schools that have earned this recognition I felt like Breckenridge Elementary has done an outstanding job of becoming a 21st-century school,” Erickson said.
Seven other schools were named Schools of Excellence for the 2019-2020 school year. Battle Lake Elementary and Pelican Rapids Elementary are two nearby schools that also made the cut.
“I am thrilled to see Mrs. Erickson, the staff and all the students at Breckenridge Elementary receive this prestigious award,” Breckenridge Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “The ongoing hard work and dedication of all involved is getting recognized and now it’s important to take time to celebrate this wonderful accomplishment. This is a great example of our vision statement.”
