Breckenridge Elementary School kindergarten, first and second graders put on a show for a packed gymnasium Monday, Dec. 13. The winter program included songs from each grade individually, followed by an ensemble performance at the end.
The program, directed by Breckenridge K-4 Music Teacher Kennedy Niska, began with kindergarteners performing “Must Be Santa” and “Jingle Bells.” The students animated each rendition with hand movements, stomps and claps.
Next, first grade performed “Frosty the Snowman” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Second grade followed up with “Winter Wonderland,” “O Tannenbaum” and “Up on the Housetop.”
Finally, all three grade levels stood to sing an energetic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Next on the agenda for kindergarten through second grade music class is learning the fundamentals of music, including tempo, dynamics, instrument families and musical form. The students will play new instruments and develop their singing skills.
Coming up for third and fourth grade music is learning to play the recorder. The long-established curriculum will begin in mid-January, and information for parents will be send home January 2022. The students will perform a spring concert at 7 p.m. March 29, 2022.
