Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center opens with a splash

Dozens of children and parents flocked to the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center Saturday, June 12 for its 2021 season opening. Sunny and hot, the weather drew in crowds of sunbathers and swimmers alike.
Breckenridge High School business teacher Derek Grahn and paraeducator Darcie Cribb were hired as the new Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center (BFAC) manager and assistant manager, respectively. The former BFAC manager Jeannie Schreiner retired in 2020, after serving as manager for 11 years.
Grahn previously said he was waiting to open the pool until he had enough lifeguards on staff, needing at least seven to operate. By Saturday, he had hired 19 lifeguards to work the summer.
The team had their hands full Saturday as children splashed around the pool, slid down the 28-foot tower water slide and chased each other through the fountains and water jets.
The pool is open every day from 1-8 p.m. The pool will be closing at 5 p.m. for Private Party Rentals from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates: June 17, 30; July 8, 14, 18, 21, 29; and Aug. 4, 11. Swim passes are available for purchase at Breckenridge City Hall or the Aquatic Center. A Family Season Pass costs $135, a Daycare Season Pass costs $165, an Adult Season Pass(18 and up) costs $65, a Student Season Pass (grades K-12) costs $60 and a Child Season Pass (5 and under) costs $45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.