Breckenridge Family Center hosts flag football game
Team Thadius and Team Sam warmed-up prior to the game by throwing passes and running routes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 1:30 p.m., a game of 5-on-5 flag football began at the Breckenridge Teen Center. The game was divided into two 25-minute halves, with a 15-minute halftime where players went inside for goldfish crackers, trail mix and lemonade to recharge.

Team Thadius wide receiver, Josiah Taylor wanted his picture taken after working hard in the first half of the 5-on-5 football game. 

”I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully we have a good turnout. We’ll have frozen treats inside,” Breckenridge Family Center Manager Mandy Steinberger said. Steinberger’s son Thadius was slated to be a team captain but was recovering from an illness so he had to sit out. In his place, Caleb Nelson took over as captain of the red team. Captain of the blue team was Caleb’s brother, Sam Nelson. “We have brothers competing, it should be a good game,” Steinberger added.

Both teams warmed-up prior to the game by also kicking and receiving kicks. 
Both teams lined up for opening kick-off on the field outside the Family Center in Breckenridge, MN. 
Team Thadius quarter and substitute captain Caleb Nelson
Team Sam Nelson wide receiver Trey caught a pass and ran towards the endzone. 
Team Thadius quarterback and wide receiver Jordan ran between defenders as he weaved his way downfield. 
Team Thadius receivers jumped for the ball. 
Caleb Nelson dropped back to deliver a pass. 
Team Sam delivered a pass to receiver Owen Bogenreit in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown. 
Wide receiver Trey caught a pass in the endzone, but found out he was out of bounds. 


