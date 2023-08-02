Breckenridge Family Center hosts flag football game

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 1:30 p.m., a game of 5-on-5 flag football began at the Breckenridge Teen Center. The game was divided into two 25-minute halves, with a 15-minute halftime where players went inside for goldfish crackers, trail mix and lemonade to recharge.
”I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully we have a good turnout. We’ll have frozen treats inside,” Breckenridge Family Center Manager Mandy Steinberger said. Steinberger’s son Thadius was slated to be a team captain but was recovering from an illness so he had to sit out. In his place, Caleb Nelson took over as captain of the red team. Captain of the blue team was Caleb’s brother, Sam Nelson. “We have brothers competing, it should be a good game,” Steinberger added.
The conditions of the day brought a warning from Steinberger. “We have to be mindful of the heat, mindful of the different abilities of the youth,” she said. Age ranges of the kids varied, but all were welcome.
The game started with Team Thadius (red) kicking to Team Sam (blue). During the first series for the blue team, one teammate attempted to lateral the football to another teammate and fumbled. Red team recovered the football. As red marched down the field, they ran three plays and on the fourth turned the ball over on downs as they couldn’t secure the touchdown. On the following series, blue team quarterback Sam Nelson scored the first touchdown of the game and it became 6-0. In the next few series, both teams traded interceptions and turnover on downs. Red would be the next team to score a touchdown and tie the game 6-6.
Following that touchdown, blue team came back and quickly scored another touchdown. Red answered with a touchdown of their own and tied the game at 12-12.
With a few minutes remaining, blue scored another touchdown to make the score 18-12 at halftime. Then players went inside for refreshments and to cool off.
Steinberger said they hoped to have another flag football game later in August. “We see how it goes, we get feedback from youth, tweak it as needed. ‘Oh, this would have worked better,’ that sort of thing,” Steinberger added.
Following the second half of the game, red team made a comeback and won the game with the final score of 30-24.
“It’s been a really great summer, a fantastic summer. We have had pretty good attendance with more and more people coming in. The more people know that we are there, the more the youth comes out,” Steinberger said.
”I’m glad we can be there, I’m continuing to hit the pavement with sponsorships so we can do what we do in our after school programs,” Steinberger said. Gathering the sponsorships and looking to the community is something she is certain about, because “It isn’t free, so it’s nice to have the help of the community.” ”We are blessed for the help,” Steinberger said. More pictures of the action are included at wahpetondailynews.com.