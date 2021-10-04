Breckenridge Fire Department gets new truck

The Breckenridge Volunteer Fire Department acquired a new fire truck late August this year that Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl said has already been an asset to the department.
The new truck replaces the role of the former truck — a 1986 model — in providing assistance to rural fires. The fire department currently serves eight townships in Wilkin County including Nilsen, Brandrup, Breckenridge, Nordick, Sunnyside, Connelly, Doran and Mitchell. The truck has all-wheel drive, so it can travel just about anywhere in the county.
“This truck increased the volume of water we have on wheels by a significant amount. Plus, this truck has the power to (carry) the 3,000 gallons that’s on the back,” Slettedahl said.
The larger capacity saves the department water trips in the event of a rural fire. There are only two vehicles that travel to rural incidents, so they may need to leave at some point to collect more water.
Another key feature of the new truck is its ability to pump water and drive at the same time, which can be useful in the event of a grass fire or roadway fire. A firefighter could remain in the vehicle and spray water on the flames without having to endanger themselves on a busy road or highway, Slettedahl said. The nozzle being located on the front of the truck is also convenient because it does not require any hose hookup. It can be controlled by a joystick in the cab of the truck.
The truck also displays the water levels on an indicator located on two different parts of the truck, so firefighters can monitor when they may need to leave a fire to get more water. The truck includes its own 14-feet by 14-feet drop tank for filling up water on the scene of a rural fire. Previously, a drop tank would need to be set up separately.
Scene lighting on the back is another asset of the new truck for night fires or extreme weather conditions.
“(The truck) already responded and was actually in use at a brush fire out at the city dump, and it worked excellent. We were able to put it in a spot, and ease along, and put out the fire,” Slettedahl said.
The department first purchased the truck cab, a former military vehicle, then had the back features built on. Slettedahl said it was paid for through the department’s truck fund, which is supported by the townships they serve. The total cost was around $130,000. The former truck was sold to a construction company.
“At the beginning, a lot of the guys were a little bit apprehensive because it was an ugly, stinkin’ truck with ugly camo, but once we got it painted and it came back, and there was a few shiny things on it, they said, ‘Oh, this is a pretty cool fire truck,’” Slettedahl said.
It was the first time the department utilized a rural fire department grant through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which allowed them to purchase federal excess property, like the military truck. Slettedahl said the move saved them over $100,000 on the total cost.
The department had been working to replace the truck for several years, but there is a higher priority for providing updated personal protective equipment to the firefighters than pursuing new vehicles, Slettedahl said.
“The truck that we had to support the townships was the oldest truck. We had targeted grants to replace that truck in the past, but we didn’t have local funding to do it,” Slettedahl said.
Slettedahl said the lifespan of fire trucks varies, but at 30 years, a department should be looking for a replacement. Currently, the Breckenridge Fire Department has seven trucks.
Slettedahl said the department is always looking for new volunteers, especially as several members are set to retire soon. Interested individuals can contact Breckenridge City Hall at (218) 643-1431.
