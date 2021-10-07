Breckenridge Fire Dept. hosts youth for Fire Prevention Week

Breckenridge Elementary School Kindergarten through second graders traveled to the Breckenridge Fire Hall during National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, to learn about fire safety from area volunteer firefighters.
Much to their chagrin, Sparky, the fire prevention dalmatian, was not available for introduction during the field trips, but the youth still had fun exploring the trucks and watching the firefighters put on their gear.
Breckenridge 1-2 Crew STEAM teacher Renee Fedderson said the students have been looking forward to their in-person tours. Last year, Fire Prevention Week at the Breckenridge Fire Hall was canceled due to COVID-19. The firefighters made a video the teachers could play for their students, but being able to explore the vehicles and equipment in-person is much more fun, Fedderson said.
Breckenridge volunteer firefighters Andy Blaufuss and Ross Pietruszewski led some of the Thursday, Oct. 7 tours.
“By coming to the fire department today, Ross and I want you to know that all of us here at the fire department, we’re here to help you, we’re here to help your parents, we’re here to help your pets, and to not be scared of us,” Blaufuss told the students.
Blaufuss put on his gear in front of the students to show them beneath all the heavy clothing and equipment is a normal guy. The men compared their gear to snow pants, asking the students how many of them have special clothing for cold weather. When Blaufuss was fully geared up, he asked the students if he looked scary.
“Even though he’s got the mask on and he sounds a little funny, it’s still Andy and he’s still there to help you,” Pietruszewski said of his peer.
Blaufuss also demonstrated how his pants are rolled over his boots so he is always ready to quickly slip into his gear in the event of a fire.
Pietruszewski talked to the students about smoke detectors, and urged them to talk to their parents about changing the batteries. He also went over what to do if a detector goes off, telling the youth it is most important to get out immediately. Pietruszewski told the students not to go back into a structure even if their pet is in there; the firefighters will handle the situation when they get there, he said.
Blaufuss went over the “stop, drop and roll” procedure and made sure the students understood how and when to perform the maneuver.
The men then took questions from the students, some more astute than others. A second grader asked the firefighters if they had ever seen a fire, while another asked if the men would be able to carry her fish tank out of her house “because it’s heavy.” One student asked what inspired Blaufuss and Pietruszewski to join the department.
“For me, I wanted to be part of something in the community that I live in, and I like to meet other people and I like to help people,” Blaufuss said.
Pietruszewski said his father and grandfather were both firemen on the same department, and when Pietruszewski moved to Breckenridge, he decided he wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“Giving back to the community and helping people has been awesome,” Pietruszewski said.
