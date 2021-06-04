Breckenridge Fire Dept. trains for safe rescues

Breckenridge Fire Department headed to Harry Stern Airport, Wahpeton, to undergo safe rescue training led by Wilbur-Ellis Agribusiness pilot Eric Klindt Wednesday, June 2.
The training included a presentation and demonstration of how to rescue someone from a crash involving pesticides. Klindt, along with two other pilots, work as aerial applicators, spraying area crops with seed, fertilizer and pesticides. The training is applicable to planes as well as ground sprayers or vehicles transporting the chemicals.
Klindt, who has worked as an aerial applicator for around 25 years, said he tries to conduct training each year for local law enforcement, ambulance service and fire departments. In one instance, Klindt said he led training where they practiced extricating a pilot from a plane. Klindt got to play the role of the pilot being rescued, and was strapped to a half board.
Breckenridge Fire Department had not had the training in a while, Fire Chief Tyler Slettedahl said. In Wednesday’s session, the men kept it simple, learning from a classroom presentation and visual tour of the plane.
“It basically just goes through the airplane, where things are stored on the airplane, what type of fuel, what type of pesticides we use, what type of personal protective equipment they would need to protect themselves approaching a scene,” Klindt said.
Klindt said the fuel is more dangerous than the chemicals at a crash scene. The fuel can become a fire hazard depending on the severity of the accident, Slettedahl said.
“Around here, it’s a lot less worrying about the pesticides than the type of fuel that’s in the plane,” Slettedahl said.
Still, anyone approaching a crash scene that involves chemicals should be wearing: gloves, long-sleeve shirt, eye protection and socks and shoes. Many of the chemicals that were exceedingly toxic for humans have been banned, Klindt said.
“I just don’t want them to be scared to approach the aircraft knowing that, for the fire departments, the gear they’re wearing is way more protection than what’s needed,” he said.
If someone witnesses a crash, they should first call 911. Klindt said he would encourage people to safely assist, especially if the pilot or driver is in need of immediate help. Klindt said the biggest thing to remember when nearing a crash site is to approach upwind and uphill.
Aerial application is a dangerous job, Klindt said. In 2017, one of the company’s pilots died in a crash after taking off from Lisbon, North Dakota. There are about 3,000 active aerial applicators in the U.S, Klindt said, and the industry sees anywhere from four to 12 deaths each year.
“I take it for granted — because we’re in farming country — that people know what we do, but they don’t,” Klindt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.