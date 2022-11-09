In the Monday, Nov. 7 Breckenridge City Council meeting, all items on the agenda were unanimously approved as usual. Motions included the purchase of a snowplow, approaching the summary publication of Ordinance No. 522 - Great Plains Natural Gas operating franchise fees and approving the Breckenridge Fire Relief Association to join the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter plan.

Scott Wermerskirchen was the only council member absent from the nearly 12-minute meeting.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 