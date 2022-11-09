In the Monday, Nov. 7 Breckenridge City Council meeting, all items on the agenda were unanimously approved as usual. Motions included the purchase of a snowplow, approaching the summary publication of Ordinance No. 522 - Great Plains Natural Gas operating franchise fees and approving the Breckenridge Fire Relief Association to join the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter plan.
Scott Wermerskirchen was the only council member absent from the nearly 12-minute meeting.
The 2008 Sterling snowplow was quoted at $55,120 from IState Truck Center. The city will pay for this expense out of its Capital Outlay Fund. The plow will not come under warranty according to City Administrator Lori Conway. The vehicle has racked up just over 42,000 miles in its tenure.
The ordinance change will modify the original ordinance to allow franchise fees to be charged to each customer of Great Plains Natural Gas. The franchise fee will be 3% of the gross operating revenue for each customer.
According to the city council agenda, joining the Statewide Volunteer Firefighter Plan will safeguard the pension investment of Breckenridge firefighters.
The next Breckenridge City Council meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, in the Breckenridge City Hall.
