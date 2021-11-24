Breckenridge first graders share how to cook a turkey

We all range from amateurs to experts on the scale of cooking a turkey on Thanksgiving. Maybe you’re on the lower end — giving your mother a near-heart attack by threatening to bake the bird in the microwave. Maybe you’re near the higher end — perfecting a turkey roulade for a classy twist on the holiday.
Wherever you land on the scale, take comfort in knowing you can master the task better than a first grader.
Daily News caught up with Renee Fedderson’s first graders at Breckenridge Elementary School to ask the season’s most daunting question: “How do you cook a turkey?” A few lucky students answered the same question last year while in kindergarten; we’ll see if their answers have improved.
Warning: Do not attempt to follow these instructions at home. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
Hadley Ettesvold: “I don’t know. I do not know. But I want turkey for Thanksgiving. With ketchup.”
Bennett Rogahn: “I would put the oven on really hot. Like 10 degrees. I would cook it for 20 hours, no seasoning. I would also have a cookie cake and a lot of food on the table like barbecue.”
Let’s check out Bennett’s response last year: “Um, mom, how do you do it? OK, so bacon and salad and M&M’S and meat, all this in the turkey. Nothing else.”
At least he sticks to a theme!
Tristan Zakrewski: “You put it in the oven, then you turn the stove on to 10, wait for a few minutes, then take it out of the oven, wait for it to cool down, then eat it. I do not like seasoning, so I do not put it on the turkey. Sometimes I do like pepper, but I do not like salt. I would have chocolate milk on the table.”
Let’s check out Tristan’s response last year: “Yeah, you add chicken and some stuffing and some turkey leg and a turkey head, then put it in the oven. I would put the oven on number two because I don’t want the turkey to burn.”
Thankfully, Tristan increased the temperature this year. Food safety is a must.
Levi Katz: “My dad will take me hunting and we’ll get a buck or a turkey for Thanksgiving and we’ll go put the oven up to 8 Fahrenheit and cook it for four hours and after that I go cook the pizza for one hour and then for dessert we’ll have pumpkin pie then after that we go deer hunting again. Am I going to be in the newspaper? Is it going to be sended to our moms and dads?”
Inga Dohman: “So like first you shoot it, then put it on the oven at probably 10 or 6 degrees for three seconds. Then you cut it and eat it and spit out the bones.”
Boone Olson: “First you’re going to have to find the turkey. So you go to Walmart and get the turkey meat and then you go home to cook it, and you cook it for either 10 minutes or six minutes at 13 degrees.”
What is this 10 or six movement? I smell collusion …
Charolette “Charlie” Betancourt: “You cook it in the oven for 80 minutes and 20 degrees. I don’t know any seasonings. Actually, I would put garlic on it since we do have that. And all the rest!”
Josephine “Josie” Berherns: “In the oven? I don’t know, I don’t really eat meat. I’ve been that way since I was like 1. But I eat mashed potatoes and baked beans. The beans I would put in a glass bowl and it has to be glass otherwise if you cook it in a plastic bowl, some of it might melt into my food. Then you microwave it for 15 minutes.”
Nazavier Brown: “Put it in the oven at 2 degrees for a few minutes. I’d probably have pizza, too.”
Liem Porter: “I’d cook it in the oven at hot.”
DN: “How hot is hot?”
LP: “Hot? I don’t know which number it is on the oven. But I’d cook it for 10 minutes.”
DN: “What other food do you have at Thanksgiving?”
LP: “Turkey.”
Serenity Joslin: “Put it in the oven at warm, like 10 degrees, for 10 minutes, then take it out, put the stuffing in it, then eat it.”
Cayden Luebke: “You put it in the oven. For 10 degrees.”
DN: “How long is it in the oven for?”
CL: “10.”
Hmm, no plagiarizing Serenity’s recipe, Cayden!
Hadli Babcock: “I would put it in the oven at like 10 or 6 degrees. Wait, no. Really hot — I think 74 degrees. You’d cook it for 10 or six minutes. I would also eat vegetables and celery.”
There’s that 10 or six again … Have they all been sharing notes?
Kolten Martine: “Put it in the oven? You could give it 10 minutes at really hot. Like 10. I don’t know what else but I like pumpkin pie.”
Even though Daily News ventured a year older this year, it seems the answers are just as dangerous. Maybe sit your young ones in front of the Macy’s Day Parade while you handle the cooking, at least for the next few years. Happy Thanksgiving!
