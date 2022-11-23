Editor’s note: Our editorial staff does not endorse these recipes. Please be safe and do not consume undercooked poultry.

Each Thanksgiving, folks around the country gather to eat turkey, however, only a portion of those gathering are baking the bird and even fewer of them are younger than 10 years old. But, I dare say that first and second graders at Breckenridge Elementary School have got it down pat.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 