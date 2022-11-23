Top row from left: Inga Dohman, Second grade, Olivia Bjerke, Second grade, Maki Lugert, First grade and Isaac Akerstrom, First grade. Bottom row from left: Bennett Lanctot, First grade, Penelope Runningbrar, First grade, Ryder Keller, First grade and Alec Carlson, First grade. Not pictured: Ahna Eggiman, First grade.
Top row from left: Inga Dohman, Second grade, Olivia Bjerke, Second grade, Maki Lugert, First grade and Isaac Akerstrom, First grade. Bottom row from left: Bennett Lanctot, First grade, Penelope Runningbrar, First grade, Ryder Keller, First grade and Alec Carlson, First grade. Not pictured: Ahna Eggiman, First grade.
Editor’s note: Our editorial staff does not endorse these recipes. Please be safe and do not consume undercooked poultry.
Each Thanksgiving, folks around the country gather to eat turkey, however, only a portion of those gathering are baking the bird and even fewer of them are younger than 10 years old. But, I dare say that first and second graders at Breckenridge Elementary School have got it down pat.
Daily News sat down with nine students from four different classrooms to test their culinary knowledge and ask our annual question: “How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey?” This year, Principal Corinna Erickson brought students in one by one to ensure they couldn’t copy each other’s answers.
Each student had the opportunity to ponder our question and include what sides they might eat with their turkey.
Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.
Inga Dohman: “I think you put it in the oven at 20 for 10 minutes.”
Last year’s answer from Inga Dohman: “So like first you shoot it, then put it on the oven at probably 10 or 6 degrees for three seconds. Then you cut it and eat it and spit out the bones.”
Luckily, the turkey will be in the oven longer than a few seconds this year.
Isaac Akerstrom: “I think I would first cook it and then cut it up and eat it.”
DN: “How are you going to cook it?”
IA: “In the oven at 60 degrees for one hour. I like it plain; I would dip it in ketchup.”
Bennett Lanctot: “You get a pan and you put the baking stuff, vinegar, in the pan and you like swirl it around. Then you put the turkey on top and then you cook it for like five seconds, or no, five hours I think. Then you take it out and start to cut it and the best thing to cut off are the legs. But first you have to cut the bones off.”
DN: “How do you cut the bones off?”
BL: “You get a baking knife that’s really strong and then you cut the meat off of the bones and you can have your fill.”
Penelope Runningbear: “I don’t know how to. I think you put it in the oven… on medium… for 10 minutes.”
DN: “Do you eat anything with it?”
PR: “Sometimes my grandma will make goulash and at my other grandma’s house it will be like a Thanksgiving feast, but I forgot what she’ll like make.”
Ryder Keller: “Mmmm I don’t know. In the oven.”
DN: “What’s your favorite thing to eat at Thanksgiving?”
RK: “Turkey.”
Alec Carlson: “You get a workbook then chuck in the oven and then put some salt on it, then cut it up and stuff. I’d put it in the oven for probably 10 minutes at 15 degrees.”
DN: “Is there any part of the turkey that you like the best?”
AC: “The chicken, err, turkey legs.”
Ahna Eggiman: “I don’t really know. In the oven at 80 degrees for 15 minutes.”
DN: “Is there anything else you like to eat?”
AE: “Mashed potatoes with gravy.”
Olivia Bjerke: “What I really think is you can make a dessert out of turkey. Have the turkey you cook it, take it all out, put ice cream in it and put whipped cream on it.”
DN: “How long do you cook it for?”
OB: “A few hours.”
DN: “What temperature would you cook it at?”
OB: “Not too hot, because it has to have the ice cream in it and I don’t want it to melt.”
DN: “What else would you have with your turkey?”
OB: “Jelly beans. Everywhere. A drink would be soda; root beer.”
Move over pumpkin pie, another dessert is about to take center stage.
Maki Lugert: “I would put it in the oven and let it like sit and when the timer goes off we can slice it, bring it to the table and eat it. It’s yummy.”
DN: How long would you cook it for and what temperature would you cook it at?”
ML: “If it was 25 minutes that would be when it’s burnt. Maybe 20 minutes; that’s good. Like medium so it doesn’t get so black and stuff as if you burnt it. More heat and more time can burn it. You just want it shining gold.”
I also have no clue how to cook a turkey, so I can’t say any of these students are necessarily wrong. However, you may want to stay safe from foodborne illnesses and wait until your children are at least another year older. Perhaps it’s best to task them with tasting all the food you’ve made. Happy Thanksgiving!
