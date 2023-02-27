Gardeners rejoice. Breckenridge, Minnesota could be the next hot spot for those with green thumbs and a desire for community involvement.
The city has been putting out a call to gauge citizen interest in the possibility of a community garden with plots for rent. While nothing has been set in stone yet, several community members have expressed excitement about the possibility.
“Excellent idea,” one Facebook comment reads. “About thyme we talk about a community garden,” another writes.
While some have shown an interest in the idea, there hasn’t been very much interest yet, according to City Administrator Lori Conway. Officials plan to further discuss this at the March 8 Active Living Committee meeting.
Previous meeting minutes indicate that a location for the potential garden is still undecided, however, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker did not think there would be any space to place this project within city limits.
For those with any questions, it’s recommended to call Breckenridge City Hall at 218-643-1431.
