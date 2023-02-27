Gardeners rejoice. Breckenridge, Minnesota could be the next hot spot for those with green thumbs and a desire for community involvement.

The city has been putting out a call to gauge citizen interest in the possibility of a community garden with plots for rent. While nothing has been set in stone yet, several community members have expressed excitement about the possibility.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 