Breckenridge grades 10-12 will move to distance learning next week

Tenth, 11th and 12th grade students at Breckenridge High School will move to distance learning for the two and half day school week next week, Oct. 12-14, according to an announcement from Principal Craig Peterson on Friday, Oct. 9.
The decision was made after closely monitoring county and district COVID-19 numbers, according to a school press release.
Class instruction will be conducted online, and free lunches will be offered for pickup at the high school through Door 7. Information will be sent to students via their school Gmail accounts.
All other grades will continue with on-campus classes.
Grades 10 through 12 are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19, the release stated. Further updates will be posted on the school’s Facebook page and website.
