Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact on businesses, the Breckenridge City Council has been working to support and alleviate financial burdens to local businesses, specifically restaurants and bars in the Minnesota city.
With a unanimous vote, the council members approved of a resolution that refunds local restaurants and bars license fees due to COVID-19 closures at a meeting held via teleconference on Monday, June 1.
“I’m glad this is something we are able to do,” Mayor Russ Wilson said. “I consider this resolution to be a very important one for our city and businesses.”
Restaurants and bars across the state were ordered to close on Tuesday, March 17, although these businesses were unable to use their liquor and amusement licenses, which they pay to the city in advance on an annual basis.
Passing this resolution will allow the city to alleviate some financial strain by refunding prorated license amounts for the time they have been unable to use them. Additionally, the refunded amounts will be credited towards the fees for the new license period beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021.
Casey’s Bar, Wilkin Drink & Eatery and Grumpy’s Bar & Grill received refunds from the city due to this resolution.
Most recently, Breckenridge City Council passed a resolution that would allow restaurants and bars in the city to open a make-shift outdoor patio for drinking and dining in public spaces. These areas can be along sidewalks, alleys and parking spaces, provided they follow city and police guidelines.
In other city news, the council was presented with the 2019 audit results from Dean Birkeland from Carlson SV, the city’s auditing firm.
Breckenridge’s audit was reviewed and determined to be clean and unmodified, Birkeland said.
“That’s as good as it gets. That is kind of the gold standard,” he said.
According to the Carlson SV audit, the key financial highlights for the 2019 fiscal year include:
• the city’s total net position increased $2,896,998
• government-wide revenues were $10,285,887 and the government-wide expenses totaled at $7,388,889
• at the close of the current fiscal year, the city’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balanced of $6,685,079, an increase of $434,038
• the city’s total general obligation debt increased by $1,182,128
The city council approved a resolution with a unanimous vote for a feasibility report related to the New York Avenue extension project.
The council approved of the report prepared by Interstate Engineering regarding the project's necessity, cost-efficiency and feasibility, and an estimated cost of $456,000.
The project will extend New York Avenue from 13th Street approximately 540 feet east and then from there south approximately 385 feet to Highway 75. The extension would be a gravel road with possible water and sewer extension and necessary culverts for drainage.
There was a public hearing regarding this matter, although no one from the public attended.
The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 15 via teleconference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.