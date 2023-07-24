Breckenridge High School awarded 21CCLC grant

This summer has brought opportunities for Breckenridge youth to experience a variety of activities, ranging from athletics to STEM camp, to library events. The twin towns even saw a fundraiser to continue expanding the skate park.
News of further expansion came during the most recent Breckenridge School Board meeting on Wednesday, July 19. It was announced that the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant was awarded to the school.
“The purpose of the grant is to support the creation or expansion of community learning centers that provide high-quality academic support, enrichment and youth development programs,” grant writer Miriam Tobola said.
The goal is “to transform a portion of our high school library into a community learning center through the implementation of hands-on STEM learning labs,” Tobola said. Learning labs will be available for all classroom teachers to utilize, with the benefit of providing hands-on activities to support learning.
“This grant will help us give our current media center a facelift and make it feel more like a 21st century learning space with the technology we will be putting in there,” Principal Corinna Erickson said.
The school hopes to provide after school enrichment programs for students not involved in any extracurricular activities. They also hope to provide “family activity nights on a regular basis that provide an opportunity for the entire family to participate in fun and engaging learning programs together,” Tobola said.
Due to financial limitations, these opportunities and programs have remained a dream. Procurement of the grant means the district can move forward and bring these dreams into reality. “We hope to offer a summer STEM camp and coding camp for students in grades five and up,” Tobola said.
“The 21 CCLC grant gives us the ability to create the learning labs and offer new and exciting activities for all students and families,” Tobola said.
“A special shout out of thanks goes to Miriam Tobola who spent countless hours writing this grant,” Erickson said. While many hours have gone into the writing, the process is still underway.
“The district has been informed that we will be receiving guidance from the MN Dept of Ed. very soon. We are excited to start moving forward with creating the STEM-focused learning labs and introducing this exciting opportunity to our students and families,” Tobola said.
“I am excited to bring this opportunity to our students and community. Students will have the opportunity to learn how to use a variety of different technology tools and can use them to apply what they have learned in their classroom(s).”