Breckenridge High School awarded 21CCLC grant
Breckenridge High School in Breckenridge, Minn. 

This summer has brought opportunities for Breckenridge youth to experience a variety of activities, ranging from athletics to STEM camp, to library events. The twin towns even saw a fundraiser to continue expanding the skate park.

News of further expansion came during the most recent Breckenridge School Board meeting on Wednesday, July 19. It was announced that the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant was awarded to the school.



