Breckenridge High School band says goodbye to seniors

Three Breckenridge High School seniors performed in their final band concert Monday, May 3, and two received prestigious awards.
There are 35 students, grades nine-12 involved in band, Breckenridge Public Schools Band Director Emily Christensen said. The general high school band acts as a marching, pep and concert band, but there is also a jazz band, which meets once a week after school.
Madie Anderson, who plays the flute; Paige Kelsen, who plays the clarinet and tenor saxophone; and McKynzie Meyer, who also plays the clarinet and tenor saxophone are graduating at the end of this school year.
Kelsen was presented with the John Philip Sousa Award, which recognizes superior musicianship and dedication. Meyer received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award, which celebrates outstanding musical achievement, musicianship and creativity.
Both Kelsen and Meyer have been dedicated to music for the past eight years, Christensen said. They both play clarinet in concert band and tenor saxophone in jazz band. The two students decided to pick up tenor saxophone so they could join the jazz band, which usually includes saxophones, trumpets, trombones and a rhythm section.
“Those two are just real rockstars,” Christensen said. “They took on that extra challenge because they wanted to be able to play in jazz band.”
Kelsen and Meyer view the band as an important part of their lives, Christensen said. It’s fairly unusual to see students participate in band from fifth grade to 12th grade because many youth find other activities that take up their time when they get to high school.
It’s even more unusual to see students want to continue to grow their talents, Christensen said.
“They’re passionate about music and they’re proud to be in band. They want to see the band do well,” she said.
After graduation, Kelsen plans to attend North Dakota State College of Science and eventually major in nursing. Meyer plans to go to Minnesota State University Moorhead and major in either music education or art education, and minor in whichever she doesn’t choose as her major.
“I’m just really proud of them and they deserve all the recognition,” Christensen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.