Breckenridge High School, community honor veterans

Breckenridge High School gym was filled with students, staff, community members and veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day. After a virtual event last year, hundreds gathered to show their support and gratitude for local heroes.
The event began with introductions and performances by the high school choir and band. The Wilkin County Honor Guard presented the armed forces flags as the band played the hymns of each branch of the military.
Breckenridge United Methodist Church Pastor Mark Gronseth provided an invocation and led the audience in prayer before turning the stage over to Breckenridge Mayor Russell Wilson. Veterans Day, which began as Armistice Day, honors the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I.
“It’s the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us freedom of religion. It’s the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of press. It’s the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It’s the veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us freedom of assembly. It’s the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial. It’s the veteran, not the politician who has given us the right to vote,” Wilson said.
Thursday’s featured guest speaker was Sysavanh “Sy” Hansana, who retired as a First Sergeant E-8 after 33 years of service to the U.S. military. Hansana served in military intelligence, military police and logistic operations and the combat engineer field. He now works as Lean Promotions Agent for Doosan Bobcat in Wahpeton, Daily News previously reported.
Hansana’s father served as a police officer during the Vietnam War. When the war was coming to an end in 1975, the North Vietnamese government began hunting down military members and law enforcement adjacent to the former government.
“You either had the option to turn to communism or get yourself killed, so my father feared for his life. He told us he was leaving Laos and fleeing to Thailand,” Hansana said. “Nine months later in 1976, my mother decided it was time for us to meet up with my father and leave Laos. We packed up whatever clothing we could fit into a backpack and made the journey to Thailand.”
Hansana’s older brother stayed behind to care for their grandmother in Laos. The rest of the family lived in a refugee camp in Thailand until summer 1979, when Hansana’s brother joined them and they immigrated to Hazen, North Dakota.
“I was 12 years old when I stepped off the plane in Bismarck. It was scary and overwhelming because we had just started learning a new language and a whole new lifestyle,” Hansana said.
He endured bullying and harassment for his differences and difficulty with the English language. Thankfully, he joked, he couldn’t understand what the bullies were saying to him.
Despite the grueling transition, Hansana said it was partly his gratitude for his new home in the U.S. that motivated him to join the military in 1985 as a Private E-1. He served as a Combat Engineer Platoon Sergeant in Combat B Company 142 ECB in Wahpeton, and was deployed to Kosovo through 1999-2000 attached to 82nd Engineer Battalion out of Germany.
In 2003, he was deployed to Iraq. His last deployment was to Afghanistan in 2016, where he was a Support Operation NCOIC under the 136 Combat Support Sustainment Battalion (CSSB) located in Devils Lake, North Dakota, attached to 1st Cavalry Division out of Fort Hood, Texas, and 1st Armory Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas. His 33-year military career led him to 25 different countries.
“My service has given me tools I use in my everyday life,” Hansana said. ”It has made me more disciplined and shaped me into the person I am today. I have been in many training situations and served in different missions throughout my career. After experiencing hostile environments such as Iraq and Afghanistan, I’ve learned to appreciate and be proud of some of our missions where we built schools and playgrounds for children of war-torn communities.”
Hansana and three other veterans — Rowland Ehlert, Jorge Sanchez and Stephen Huntley — received Quilts of Valor for their service during Thursday’s event. Over 260,000 handmade quilts have been wrapped around veterans across the U.S. to offer healing and comfort. Blaire Larson, Red River Quilters Club, presented the quilts to the four men.
Ehlert served in the North Dakota Army National Guard for 27 years and retired as a sergeant. Ehlert was deployed to Kosovo and Iraq, and earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.
Sanchez served in the Marine Corps for 24 years and retired as a gunnery sergeant. Sanchez was involved in the Cold War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Gulf War, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. He earned 36 awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal.
Huntley served in the Navy for six years and his home port was Yokosuka, Japan. Huntley earned the Meritorious Unit Commendation and Navy Unit Commendation.
Thursday’s event also featured student presentations of the Vietnam Project, a junior year assignment in social studies teacher Dennis Sumption’s class. Claire Aigner, Brooklyn Baumhardt, John Etten and Rachel Gowin read prepared speeches about their projects to the audience. Victoria Undem’s project was also chosen to be presented but she was absent due to a volleyball commitment. Her speech was read by MC Ethan Albertson.
