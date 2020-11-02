Breckenridge High School held their coronation event for the homecoming court and close family in the high school’s auditorium on Sunday, Nov. 1. The ceremony was closed to the public this year due to COVID-19, among other changes.
The Homecoming King was Daniel Erlandson and the Queen was Grace Conzemius, who received the most votes from grades nine through 12. The entire court consisted of Paige Kelsen, Kaitlyn Banken, Kaylin Nicholson, Jude Held, Austin Erickson, Anthony Conzemius, Jonah Christensen, Gus Hasbargen, Erlandson and Conzemius.
In the past, coronation events have included speeches by the fall sports coaches, who present updates on their season. This year, the student athletes on the court gave the updates, Student Council Co-Advisor Emily Mertes said.
The students on the court also participated in some trivia games and activities to liven up the mood of the event, Mertes said.
