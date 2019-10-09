Breckenridge High School hires new English teacher

Alissa Helm is beginning her 13th year of teaching. This year she’s at Breckenridge High School as an English teacher in the 2019-2020 school year.
Helm went to Minnesota State University Moorhead where she graduated with a degree in English education. Upon her graduation, she began teaching middle school in West Fargo.
“I really loved English and this is something (teaching) that I could do with that. And I really started to love the teaching of it more,” Helm said.
She has been having her students read interesting and quirky stories to keep the student’s attention in the classroom. She has begun the school year by having students read short stories before they move into novels so that they can review and practice their skills.
“I’m trying to engage them. Otherwise, they read British literature or books like that and it’s really hard to get them excited about it,” Helm said.
Helm’s favorite part of teaching is, “It’s never boring. Every day is different,” Helm said. “I like to teach literature and show the kids that it can be fun and to have fun with it.”
Helm is currently teaching 10th and 12th-grade English classes. She is also teaching a twelfth-grade college-level course which is focusing the first semester on composition and will be focusing on literature next semester.
The change from middle school in West Fargo to high school in Breckenridge has been a positive adjustment for Helm as being in a smaller community is more appealing to her.
“It’s not as chaotic and it’s interesting how all the kids know each other because when I was growing up I didn’t know all my classmates. It feels more like family,” Helm said.
Helm was asked my the high school seniors to be the talent show judge during homecoming week activities. She enjoyed how goofy the students were able to be and also how much fun they had with it.
“I liked how everyone came together. You can’t do that in a big school,” Helm said.
Helm enjoys reading mysteries, watching movies and spending time with her family. She and her husband have a 5-year-old and so that takes up most of her time, which she enjoys doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.