Students, family, staff and community members gathered Sunday, Sept. 29 to watch the 2019 Breckenridge High School homecoming coronation.
As each couple walked into the gymnasium, their activities, pet peeves, favorite shows, and movies were introduced as potential trivia questions.
Once the 2019 court had been introduced and taken their sport, Homecoming King of 2018, Charlie Boldingh, was welcomed to his rightful seat. Unfortunately, last year’s Queen, Chase Yaggie, was unable to attend coronation due to an early class at the University of Kansas.
Coaches from football, volleyball, cross-country, and cheerleading individually stepped to the podium to introduce the team’s senior members and to show appreciation for all student athlete’s participation and dedication.
“I wish the entire homecoming court the best of luck,” said Football Coach, Chad Fredericksen. “We’re up to the challenge and I hope to see you all on Friday supporting all of us against Hawley.”
Once senior players had been introduced and coaches applauded athletes, those potential trivia questions came back to haunt the homecoming court. The couples were asked to answer questions about one another such as their pet peeves and favorite shows. Then more complicated questions came into swing such as, name the three rivers that meet together, in the year 2002, what were the most popular TV shows and the price of gas.
After random guessing, a little luck, and lots of laughter, the entire homecoming court were recognized as winners.
Then came time for the Boldingh to leave his kingship and crown the new king and queen. Boldingh walked with crown in hand teasing each student until he crowned Kayley Ceroll and James Finkral as king and queen of the 2019 homecoming court.
Principal Craig Peterson was happy with the turn out of this year’s homecoming coronation. In previous years, coronation had been held during the week instead of a Sunday night. Peterson had said this was a greater turnout and so it may be the new way they hold coronation.
This week will be filled with many homecoming activities. Stay updated by following Wahpeton Daily News coverage.
