As the 2021-2022 school year comes to a close, Breckenridge High School recognized its seniors who got scholarships and awards Wednesday, May 25. Principal Craig Peterson and School Counselor Kim Quast announced these awards to their outgoing seniors.
Anjelina Hodges received the AAUW Scholarship in the amount of $350. The Breckenridge High School Booster awards granted two students $300 and two students with $200. The recipients were Brooklyn Baumhardt, Meadow Erhart, Weslee Johanson and Aidan Ruddy.
The Bill LeNoue memorial scholarship for $1,000 went to John Etten. Two Breckenridge Fire Department Auxiliary scholarships went out for $250 to Johanson and Ruddy. The Bridge Marathon Group Scholarship for $240 went to Jazzlyn Hasbargen.
11 Burton Louis Gewalt Scholarships for $1,000 went to Claire Aigner, Baumhardt, Ana Erickson, Riley Finkral, Rachel Gowin, Camryn Kaehler, Carcie Materi, Madison Rabbithead, Collin Roberts, Ruddy and Victoria Undem.
Two Cargill STEM Scholarships for $500 went to Baumhardt and Etten. The $1,000 Carter Casey Memorial Scholarship went to Finkral. The $1,000 Essentia Health Scholarship went to James Mertes.
The $500 Glee Boldingh Scholarship went to Christina Willemmsen. Baumhardt received a $2,500 Guy R & Frances M. Nelson Scholarship, the John Philip Sousa Band Award and the $250 Spirit of the Community Scholarship.
Jeremiah Fox received the Louis Armstrong Jazz band Award. Mathew Koltes received the $750 Mike Deal Ag Award.
Two Rob Schuler Scholarships for $500 were awarded to Finkral and Mertes. Finkral also received $2,000 from the Sanford Health Network Scholarship and the Zonta YWPA Scholarship. The $1,000 RRV & W Scholarship was awarded to Sophie Larson.
17 students were recipients of the Scholarship Breckenridge which totaled $19,800, Aigner, Baumhardt, Lauren Beyer, Etten, Erickson, Finkral, Gowin, Hasbargen, Hodges, Johnson, Larson, Materi, Mertes, Ruddy, Undem, Tyler Wiertzem and Willemmsen.
Daily News would like to congratulate all these students for their hard work as they move into the next stage of their lives.
