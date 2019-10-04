Breckenridge High School students and teachers have been showing off their school spirit and homecoming excitement throughout the week with activities and dress-up themes.
Throughout the week students have been dressing up in their favorite pajamas, favorite characters, and camo/blaze orange. Thursday was no different. Students and teachers took the day to forget the cold weather and dress in their favorite Hawaiian clothes, sandals, and all tacky tourist garb.
After previous days of musical chairs, dodgeball, and school-wide Kahoot, students were able to show off their talent in dancing, singing, and telling jokes.
The talent show kicked off with a lip-sync and dance to “All-Star” by Smash Mouth. Then a group of senior boys wore their finest thrift store purchases and danced to “Thrift Store” by Macklemore. Some used their old school style to woo the crowd while others used their moves. Some broke down into the worm dance while others the classic sprinkler.
A group of teachers then made their twist of “Born to be Wild” by Steppenwolf into “Teachers are Wild” with their dance and ‘70s rock garb.
Some students told jokes that left the crowd in an uproar. Another student swept the crowd away by singing “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham while they waved their phone flashlights in the bleachers. Then lastly the freshmen football boys lined together and sang “I’m a little teapot, short and stout” while they put their hands on their hips and finished in unison, “tip me over and fill me out!”
Ultimately, there was a three-way tie: Adam Hieserich, Isaiah Stetz, and a Valley Lake Boys Home student.
Friday, Oct. 4, will be the last day of homecoming where students and staff will dress in school colors to show their school spirit and will end their day with a pep fest. The football game will be held at 7 p.m. against Hawley. The dance will follow after the football game.
