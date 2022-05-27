Phoenix Desjarlais said she is one of five Black students at Breckenridge High School, throughout all grades. She is a ninth grade student, and has been using her art to convey messages of Black culture, Black history and her own life in the Twin Towns.
She showcased four pieces at the student showcase night, May 16. For the largest piece titled “Hidden Truth,” she put photos on a poster board with titles regarding her feelings surrounding how Black people are treated in this country, and specifically in the region she lives. For example, she included a photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump, with the title “divided by politics.”
She said it felt like a lot of people came over to her showcase because they saw a picture of Trump but then slowly left as they realized that her project was not in support of him, instead it was critical of how he further divided this nation with his politics.
For part of this project she included photos she took when she was in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered by a police officer, Derek Chauvin. “You could just feel the air — it just felt different,” Desjarlais said.
Another one of her pieces shown was a ceramic mask with the words “do not talk” and a purple blindfold above it. She said this piece reflected her experience as a Black girl where she feels like she hasn’t gotten the chance to talk or gets shut down when she does.
This is a widely understood issue between many marginalized communities, as often they aren’t allowed the chance to speak on their community’s issues, and if they do, people often don’t listen to them. It’s also seen in the push against critical race theory in schools as Black teachers feel like they’re being silenced on topics like racial discrimination, The Guardian reports.
One of her other pieces was an abstract painting titled “Her.” This painting sees triangles, circles and squares in the background with their colors representing the red, green and yellow in the Pan-African flag. The face and neck of the figure are segmented into different shades of black and brown representing the diversity among Black people. It took her two days to draw what she wanted and then four more days to paint it.
The “main-course” of the piece is the large afro representing a struggle many Black people face. The CROWN act which would ban the hair-related discrimination Black people face, was passed through the U.S. House in March and now sits in the Senate, awaiting action.
Desjarlais said people were the most receptive of this painting at the showcase where she wore her hair in an afro style as well. “They would go by and say things like “Oh my god I love your painting,”” she said.
Her mom asked her what mark she wanted to make on this town and her school, and at the time she didn’t know. Now, Desjarlais thinks she wants her art and the conversations it creates to be her mark.
“Everyone wants to judge you before they even meet you,” she said. “No one understands these issues unless they actually try to learn.”
She hopes people can see her art and use it as a catalyst to learn about Black history and be more accepting of people regardless of their race.
