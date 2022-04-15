Breckenridge High School students learn about social media impacts

Last Thursday, April 7, Breckenridge High School held presentations from school attorneys for the students. The main point was the permanency of social media and included topics like: bullying, sexual and racial harassment, mental health and the consequences associated.
Titled “10 seconds to view… a lifetime on the web,” school administrators have had this planned for two months in an effort to take a proactive approach to the topic.
Other local organizations like We Care Coalition, Someplace Safe, child protection and social workers were all invited to view the presentation. The goal is to bring the information back to their organizations to spread awareness and educate on appropriate social media behavior.
These presentations included 5th-12th grade students and were split into four age-segmented groups. While the presentations focused on the same thing, some messaging was different between younger and older students.
“Our presentations for 5th-8th grade included messaging like “report to an adult” while 9th-12th grade students heard messaging and ideas on how to handle situations before going to an adult,” High School Principal Craig Peterson said. “The way we talk to 17 and 18-year-old students is way different than 11 and 12-year-old students.
Peterson said the students seemed generally receptive to the material. He was proud of the upperclassmen for taking the material to heart and teaching the underclassmen how these things impact them negatively.
“The students really hold all the power in these situations,” Peterson said. “They are more likely to listen to their peers they see everyday rather than adults coming in to talk to them.”
In response to these topics a group of diverse students will be giving a similar presentation to their peers. The point is to really hammer in a change in language, social media dangers and reporting procedures.
This gives students a solid framework for how to deal with these situations and how to report them to administration.
“We want to make sure our students can be global citizens when they are outside these walls,” Peterson said. “That means students thinking about how their actions and practices affect their communities, wherever they are globally. Basically, we want students to use their brains outside school.”
The student group will be meeting with Peterson at the end of the week so they can go over the presentations they want to give to other students. He will be vetting the presentations and offering feedback to students.
A date hasn’t been set for their presentation yet, but they are actively planning for it.
