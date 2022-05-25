Breckenridge High School students present community projects

Students in Stacy Diaz and Linda Hillestad’s Project U class spent the first half of their school day, Wednesday, May 25, presenting their community projects. Students from other classes, student mentors and other community members were invited to hear presentations on the work being done in the Twin Towns area.
The presentations took place in the Breckenridge High School auditorium. Fairy lights lined the
way down the aisle to the stage where a spotlight shone towards the microphone where students stood to give their extemporaneous speeches. The students were put into smaller groups so audience members weren’t coming and going in the middle of a speech. This also gave students a quick break between each session without having to sit for about three hours straight.
Their projects were community based, and allowed them to choose a topic that they were passionate about. Students learned how to speak to adults in their project’s field and secure funding by grants or fundraising. One student even went to the Breckenridge City Council to pitch her project of painting a mural in the city.
The presentations were also student led entirely. Students took roles as stage managers, script prompters, tech crew and MC’s while others gave out programs or signaled to their classmates the time left for their 5-minute presentation.
Most students shared similar sentiments after their presentation was over; they liked their projects and learned tons they didn’t know before.
The Daily News would like to recognize the work that these students have done in this class, so we will be listing them and the titles of their projects below.
Lina Single — Elementary Track Camp, Christina Willemssen — Together We Rise, Ava Johanson — Building Self-Confidence, Austin Kroll — Kroll’s Kitchen, Dylan Kath — Suicide Awareness, Beau Beyer — Farm Safety, Brenna Ruddy — How to High School, Brian Martinez — Interpreting/Translating Business, Kate Haire — Kate’s Quilt, Ashlyn Haire — Rockin’ with Jesus, Skilor Rise — Stencil Story, Carter Bernard — Invasive Species Crisis, Grace Nicholson — Ties of Happiness, Colin Suko — Baseball Statistics, Dalton Hanson — The House That Dalton Built, Alan Martinez — Grief Group, Jessa Pederson — The Kindness People Need, Jacey Hendrickx — Welcome to Breckenridge, Tucker Tschakert — Tucker’s Small Engines, Jace Loehr — Hunter Safety, Hailee Bruce — Spreading Love One Step at a Time, Jazmin Rall — Looking Towards Hope Will Build Your Purpose.
