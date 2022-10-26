Get ready to take your seats in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium as nearly 30 students plan to wow audiences with their fall play. Directed by Stacy Diaz, these high school students will put on “Adventure” by JD Atkins, produced by special arrangement with Brooklyn Publishers LLC.
Students throughout each grade level in the high school will be involved either in the show-stopping cast or the forever-needed stage crew. One student, Jolynn Werner, will put on her leadership cap and act as Diaz’ assistant director.
“Welcome aboard the Starship Adventure. For 100 missions, Captain Adrian Key and the Galactic Voyagers have ventured into deep space on missions of science and discovery — that is, until High Command decides to convert the aging Adventure into a cruise ship for galactic tourists,” the production’s synopsis reads. “When the Voyagers ferry these unwelcome guests — as well as an upstart Lieutenant trying to usurp command — to Captain Key’s forced retirement party, a mysterious computer malfunction sets their final flight on a collision course with a gravity well. Can the Voyagers fix their beloved ship in time to avert disaster, even as a tourist revolt threatens to scuttle their efforts? Whatever the outcome, it is sure to be an Adventure to remember!”
Folks can come see these students perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18-19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium. You won’t want to miss this adventure.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I have settled down in the Southern Red River Valley to produce meaningful content for th