Get ready to take your seats in the Breckenridge High School Auditorium as nearly 30 students plan to wow audiences with their fall play. Directed by Stacy Diaz, these high school students will put on “Adventure” by JD Atkins, produced by special arrangement with Brooklyn Publishers LLC.

Students throughout each grade level in the high school will be involved either in the show-stopping cast or the forever-needed stage crew. One student, Jolynn Werner, will put on her leadership cap and act as Diaz’ assistant director.



