The Breckenridge High School Music Department will be holding its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 at the high school gymnasium.
The winter concert will be directed by Hayley Bouressa and Emily Christensen and will feature the high school jazz band, concert choir and concert band.
The jazz band will perform their version of the classic hit from 1957, “Jingle Bell Rock.” They will also perform music from the 1965 television special “Charlie Brown Christmas” and the 1970s jazz “Birdland.”
The high school choir will perform a Latin melody which translates to “all is conquered by love so let us surrender.”
“The choir really loves the close harmonies and how the parts seem to be speaking to one another,” Choir Director Hayley Bouressa said.
The choir will also perform “Jubilate Deo,” a lively four-part madrigal that intertwines sounds from the Renaissance era with modern chords, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy,” a classic carol spiced with body from the percussion and syncopated rhythms and “I Will Wait for You,” by Mumford and Sons.
The choir will feature an original song written by Bouressa “To My Soul.” Bouressa wrote this song to capture the intrinsic and abstract quality of letting go of what is outside of our control. The piece is inspired by the ancient Greek poet Archilochus, who wrote, “Tossed on a sea of troubles, let them never break you. Soul, my soul, thyself do thou control.”
The concert band will perform the enthusiastic “Into the Clouds,” “In the Shining of the Stars,” a melody with a folk resemblance and the classic anthem “Africa,” originally released in 1982 by Toto. They will also perform “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” an atmospheric melody that dramatically shifts into hard rock.
The concert will be holding a bake sale at the north end of the gym. The proceeds will go toward the music boosters.
Breckenridge kindergarten through second-grade will also be holding a music concert from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 in the gymnasium at the elementary school.
