Starting in the 2023-24 school year, students at Breckenridge High School will have the opportunity to take new, career-driven classes. After obtaining $94,000 from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training program, the school will partner with St. Francis Medical Center to offer a CNA and nursing program, according to Principal Craig Peterson.

Breckenridge is one of the 12 recipients, out of 25 applicants, of this grant money that will be used over the next two years — from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 