Starting in the 2023-24 school year, students at Breckenridge High School will have the opportunity to take new, career-driven classes. After obtaining $94,000 from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry’s Youth Skills Training program, the school will partner with St. Francis Medical Center to offer a CNA and nursing program, according to Principal Craig Peterson.
Breckenridge is one of the 12 recipients, out of 25 applicants, of this grant money that will be used over the next two years — from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025.
In 2017, Minnesota legislators signed this program into law with overwhelming bipartisan support in an effort to allow students the opportunity for employment training in high-growth, high-demand occupations. These programs are meant for students 16 years old or older.
“We are thrilled to continue supporting the development of strong partnerships in Minnesota through the Youth Skills Training program,” DLI commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said.
“With five years of success to build on, student learners will continue to learn about different industries and participate in safe, meaningful work experiences.”
These grants are allowed to be used for student and employer recruitment, training, programming and pay for industry-related student certifications. Another round of grant applications will open again in winter 2023, according to DLI.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.