Breckenridge hires contractor for New York Avenue project

Breckenridge, Minnesota, City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday, March 1 awarding Scott’s Electric, Inc. a contract to help bury the electrical lines along New York Avenue from Sixth Street South to 10th Street South.
The project is a continuation of the Southside Drainage Flood Mitigation project. The project involves tearing off the asphalt, curbing the gutter and installing a storm drain to have additional drainage for rainwater, Daily News previously reported.
The next phase of the project entails the Breckenridge Public Utilities crew burying the overhead power to ensure it is not in the way of the planned construction, Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
“I don’t have a boring machine, that’s all Scott’s Electric is going to provide is the underground directional boring. My crews will be doing all the work,” Crocker said.
A directional boring machine is used to install underground utilities. Work completed by Scott’s Electric, Inc. will cost just over $60,000, and the bid proposal does not include traffic control, final restoration, seeding concrete or asphalt replacement, according to the meeting agenda items.
City Council also passed a resolution setting a public hearing for cable communications franchise applications. City Administrator Renae Smith said she had been approached by Red River Communications about expanding their services to Wahpeton and Breckenridge.
“It would be cable services, along with phone and internet. As you may have heard, they bought out the 702 Communications services in the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area,” Smith said.
In order to provide cable services in the Twin Towns Area, they need to open a cable franchising process. The public hearing will be at the next city council meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 15. A representative from Red River Communications is expected to be at the meeting to answer any questions, Smith said.
Council member Jason Butts ended Monday’s meeting by thanking the city employees, particularly Lori Gefre, Liane Mauch and Laurie Christensen.
“The last year, probably a year exactly, has been crap for all of us. And these people have to be the face of the city in a time when a lot of people are having trouble, especially during the winter, paying their (city utility) bills,” Butts said.
He said it’s difficult to face angry people each week with a smile, especially when everyone has had stressors outside of work too.
“They probably feel unrecognized and unnoticed and I don’t want them to feel that way because that’s gotta be tough. And I appreciate, and I think we all appreciate, all the work that they do and what goes into dealing with that. All the staff of the city I want to thank for the last year,” he said.
