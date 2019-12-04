The Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and the city of Breckenridge collaborated to establish a new tradition this holiday season. On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 5, Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson lit the city’s tree standing in the Veterans Memorial Park.
The tree lights shine red, green, purple, yellow and blue for those walking along the path and driving along Highway 75.
“This was our first annual event and the tree looks really great,” Wilson said, “We had a decent turnout and we really hope as a city to continue holding this event for the community.”
Executive Vice President, Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce, Wanda Seliski estimated that there were 100 visitors on hand to eat cookies, drink cider, watch Wilson light the tree and compete in the coloring contest.
Bell Bank in Breckenridge provided apple cider and cookies – chocolate chip and sugar included – for families and individuals to snack on while they gathered in the center to chat with other community members.
All ages were able to participate in a holiday coloring contest. Age groups were divided into six groups: ages 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-16 and 17 and up. Each age group had a first, second and third place. Those who placed were given candy and cash prizes as an award for their creativity and hard work.
Seliski explained that when grading 2-year-olds’ artwork, the grade for creativity was based on the number of colors used on the coloring page.
“For our first tree lighting, I was very pleased. I think it went very well and people really like it,” Seliski said. “We are hoping in the future to have all of the trees decorated. It just such a pretty spot, too.”
Now for all those traveling past the Veterans Memorial Park in the evening can marvel over the gleam of tree lights in Breckenridge.
