Breckenridge High School held its National Honor Society induction ceremony last week through an online meeting.
Breckenridge's NHS President Emma Ihland, a recent graduate, led the virtual ceremony over Google Meet with inductees, their parents, faculty and administration. Those who attended watched the ceremony from their computer screens at home.
Superintendent Diane Cordes was the main speaker during the induction ceremony. Her message to the honor society's members was to embrace change and be the next generation's leaders. She told the students to use their gifts to be positive leaders in their school and community, to lead in the right way and not just the popular way, which takes character.
While the meeting was held virtually, the school’s NHS members were able to stop at the high school to sign the permanent NHS register, receive their certificate, pick up their NHS stole and three boxed meals catered by Hills 210 Cafe for inductees and family. The school stated that it followed all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new 2020 members to the NHS Charles Holmgren Chapter are Kaitlin Arnhalt, Kayley Ceroll, Carson Hought, Mercedes Jirak, Madelyn Larson and Riley Lorenz for the senior graduating class, and Kaitlyn Banken, Grace Conzemius, Austin Erickson, Daniel Erlandson, Kaylin Nicholson and Adam Ohm for the junior class.
For students to become a member of the NHS, they must meet the school's requirements based on the four pillars of the honor society: scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Students must have a minimum of a 3.00-grade point average, contribute voluntary services to school or community, and show strength in leader and character.
Erlandson is an active student at the high school. He participates in football, wrestling, track, knowledge bowl, athletes, close up, DECA, speech and baseball.
“Being in NHS means to me that I’ve earned the trust and respect of my teachers. It also means that I’ve been given a very great honor in being a part of a very elite group of people who have come before me, including all of my older siblings,” he said. “I believe I got into NHS because I love to treat people the way that I would like to be treated, with respect, kindness and understanding. I also believe I got in because I always try to give my 100 percent in everything I do.”
Additionally, the 2019-20 officers were recognized for the service they provided to Meals on Wheels, Adopt-a-Highway, Veterans' Day and at basketball concessions.
Those officers are President Emma Ihland, Vice President McKenzie Christensen, Secretary Isabel Friederichs and Treasurer Emmaree Lauritsen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.